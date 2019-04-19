HORSEHEADS - Horseheads used a strong second quarter to get past Maine-Endwell 12-5 Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup.

"I thought our defense played well, that has been one of our strengths," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "On offense, we had a good unselfish mentality with 10 assists on our 12 goals."

Down 3-2 with eight minutes to go in the second quarter, the Blue Raiders exploded for five goals in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a 7-3 lead into halftime.

"We had to make some adjustments, they came with at us with a zone," said Neubauer. "We had to regroup to put our kids in postiion to be successful. After that, we made a run."

Horseheads outscored Maine-Endwell 5-2 in the second half.

Parker Winkky-Wade led the Blue Raiders with five goals and four assists while Gavin Elston added three goals and five assists. Thomas O'Mara added two goals and Patrick Carpenter, Nate Ham and Tony Robinson contributed single goals.

Lucas Lawas stopped 12 shots in goal for Horseheads.

The Blue Raiders improve to 6-2 with the victory and will next host Binghamton Saturday at 10 a.m.