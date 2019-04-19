CORNING - Ithaca edged Corning 12-10 Friday at a rainy Memorial Stadium in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

"At the end of the day, I am extremely satisfied with their effort, both teams played tough in the weather," Corning head coach Kevin Scanlon said. "The girls executed the game plan. I couldn’t be happier with the girls doing what they were supposed to do. I have to dissect some of the decisions as a coach."

The Hawks trailed 10-6 with 12 minutes left in the second half, but battled back scoring three straight goals by Riley Olmstead, Riley Davis and Kenna Newman in three minutes to cut the Ithaca lead to 10-9 with 8:20 to go.

"It was fantastic," said Scanlon of the run. "When you're down and the fight is still there, that’s exciting. That’s this group. Our leaders were tremendous. The attitude was, 'we’re going to come back in this game'. And that’s a credit to our senior leadership."

Mackenzie Rich responded for the Little Red with a goal four minutes later to extend the Ithaca lead to 11-9 after Corning had a couple of chances to tie the contest.

Riley Olmstead pulled the Hawks to within a goal again with 3:59 to go, but Jamie Lasda sealed the game with a goal just a minute later.

The Little Red led 8-5 at halftime.

For Corning, Kenna Newman had four goals and four assists, Riley Olmstead had two goals and two assists, Logan Olmstead had two goals and Ashlee Volpe and Riley Davis added a goal.

Hannah Shaddock had eight saves in goal for the Hawks.

Ithaca improves to 7-1 while Corning falls to 5-3.

The Hawks will next host Union-Endicott Monday at 7:15 p.m.