With the Annual Spring Nationals falling prey to rain, the show has been canceled in its entirety. Up next, the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee will welcome members of the American Legion Posts throughout the region to the track as their special guests on Friday, April 26, 2019. To show appreciation to all those who are current Legionaries, Outlaw Speedway owner, Tyler Siri and his staff will roll out the red carpet at the Yates County oval for all card-carrying Legion members to attend.

Wrapping up the final Friday of action for the month of April it will be a full card as Outlaw Speedway will present the first Super 7 Show of 2019 featuring the Friendly CDJR Big Block/Small Block Modifieds, the Sunrise Insulation American Racer Tire Crate Sportsman, 4 Cylinders, the Marion Decker Insurance sponsored IMCA Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. Making their first appearance of 2019 on a weekly basis will be the Dirtcar Hoosier Tire Crate Sportsman. Rounding out the show will be the classy looking Stan’s

No Tubes Street Stocks along with the Winners Circle Deli Bandits.

Pit and Grandstand gates for the April 26 event will open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The first green flag of the night will wave promptly at 7:30 pm.

Grandstand general admission ticket pricing for both seniors and adults along with pit admission prices can be found on the tracks Facebook at www.facebook/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/.

Outlaw Speedway is located on Rt. 14A in Dundee just a short drive from both Watkins Glen and Penn Yan. For more information including contact, sponsors, the complete 2019 schedule of events and much, much more, log on at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.