CORNING - Corning edged Ithaca 3-2 Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball matchup in a rematch of the 2018 Section IV Class AA semifinals.

Aidan Chamberlin tossed six innings for the Hawks and punched out seven Ithaca hitters while only allowing three hits.

"Aidan was fabulous on the mound tonight," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. "You can't ask more of a ninth grader than we did tonight. He showed how talented he can be. Ithaca is a great team and for him to contain them to only three hits through six innings is remarkable."

Corning opened the scoring with a run in the first inning that came around to score on an RBI ground out from Chamberlin and added to its lead with two runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Joey Troccia and Blake VanWoert.

"We finally got some timely hits on offense tonight," Eric Kizis said. "We have been missing that so far this season."

Ithaca threatened in the fourth inning starting with a leadoff home run from Andrew Alise and an RBI ground out from Colby Capalongo, but Chamberlin forced a pop up to second and a punched out a batter to leave the tying run stranded on third.

Tanner Kizis nailed down save in the final inning, inducing a flyball to right field after giving up a two out double.

Adam Zingler and Mason Smith each had two hits for the Hawks.

Corning improves to 3-3 with the win and will host Elmira Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"This was a great team win for us tonight," said Kizis. "We are ready to get back to practice tomorrow to prepare for a very talented Elmira team on Wednesday."