HORSEHEADS - Horseheads topped Owego 16-10 Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup for its sixth win in a row.

"I’m proud of the team, we get better every day," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "10 different guys in the scoring column is what you want to see as a coach."

Gavin Elston led the Blue Raiders with four goals, Nate Ham added three goals and two assists and Parker Winkky-Wade had three goals.

Casey Klossner, Jake Klossner and Andy Rucker had single goals. Tom O’Mara had an assist and Patrick Carpenter had two assists.

Lucas Lawas had 12 saves for the Blue Raiders and Brent Holslander added a save.

Luke Maslin had six goals to lead Owego.

Horseheads improves to 8-2 with the win and will travel to Elmira Thursday at 5 p.m. in its next contest.

Corning 17, Elmira 1

CORNING - Corning got offensive in its 17-1 victory over Elmira Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup.

The Hawks led 11-0 at halftime and outscored the Express 6-1 in the second half.

"We spread the ball around well on offense, did well on the faceoff and controling the ball and I thought our defense played well," Corning head coach Chris Hogue said.

Eddie Gigliotti, Quinn Bowler and Brendyn Hogue all had three goals while Nik Nickerson and Kelly DuPree had two goals and Collin Neally, Cam Kenefik, Max Freeman and Lucas Rossington added single goals.

Elon Friends had five saves for Corning.

Drew Cartwright had the lone goal for Elmira.

Corning improves to 9-1 with the win and will host Johnson City at home Thursday.

Girls lacrosse

Corning 26, Union-Endicott 2

CORNING - Corning got offensive in its 26-2 win over Union-Endicott Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

The Hawks had 13 different goal scores and had a 16-1 lead at halftime.

Riley Davis led the Hawks with four goals while Logan Olmstead, Olivia Tanneberger and Caroline Nevins had three goals, Ashlee Volpe, Rachel Plumley, Charlotte Nevins and Kendra Heath had two goals and Jenna DiNardo, Kaityln DiNardo, Kenna Newman, Riley Olmstead and Loren Perry had one goal.

Corning will host Binghamton today at 7:15 p.m. in its next contest.

Softball

STAC

Horseheads 6, Corning 3

HORSEHEADS - Horseheads edged Corning 6-3 Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

Erin Gill had a hit and 4 RBI to lead the Blue Raiders, who scored five runs in the final two innings.

Kalea Falk had an RBI single as Corning pulled ahead 3-0 in the third inning. Emily Austin and Laura Bennett also recorded RBI for the Hawks.

Bennett tossed six innings and punched out 11 batters for Corning.

Madison Rogers had nine strikeouts in a complete game effort for Horseheads.

Horseheads improves to 6-1 while Corning falls to 5-2.

The Hawks will next travel Elmira Wednesday at 5 p.m.

LCAA

Haverling 17, Hornell 2

HAVERLING - Haverling got offensive in its 17-2 win over Hornell Monday at home in a Livingston County Athletic Association matchup.

Chyanne Bushyhead led the Rams with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI while Olivia Switzer added three runs scored and 3 RBI. Rachel Eggleston and Abby Spiess chipped in hits and 2 RBI.

Mackenzie Gardner led Hornell with a hit and two runs scored.

Jordan Rougeux tossed a complete game for the Rams and punched out nine batters and allowed only one earned run.

Haverling will host Warsaw at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Tennis

IAC

Watkins Glen 6, Edison 1

WATKINS GLEN - Watkins Glen topped Edison 6-1 Monday in an IAC tennis matchup.

"I was really happy with the way we played coming off spring vacation," Watkins Glen head coach Scott Morse said. "The kids are very focused and working hard. We have a busy week with four matches in five days, including playing a very talented Notre Dame team away on Thursday."

The Senecas swept doubles play with Hannah Morse & Jill Cantieni (6-0, 6-0), Ali LaMoreaux & Bryson Simmons (6-1, 6-2) and Kathleen Clifford & Enkang Lin (6-1,6-0) taking home wins.

Dylan Morse (6-1, 6-3), Clint Craven (6-0, 6-0) and Peter Sandritter (6-4, 6-1) earned singles victories.

Baseball

IAC

Elmira Notre Dame 5, Watkins Glen-Odessa 1

ELMIRA - Elmira Notre Dame got past Watkins Glen-Odessa Monday in an IAC baseball matchup by a score of 5-1.

The Crusaders scored two in the first inning on a lead off double by Steven Gough and a double by Ryess Youmans.

Watkins responded with a run in the top of the second on a lead off double and then eventual balk call.

Notre Dame came back with two more runs in the bottom of the second. the inning started off with a walk by owen stewart. Gough singled. Both Stewart and Gough scored on a two out single by Isaiah Mckay.

The Crusaders added to their lead with one in the bottom of the sixth with a single from Steven Gough.

Hunter Homerda threw a two-hitter with nine strike outs and.

ND moved to 4-3 on the season and is back in action Thursday at Dryden.

SCAA

Bradford 9, Addison 8

BRADFORD - Bradford beat Addison by a score of 9-8 Monday.

Brock Sorber hit a 3-run home run along with Jordan Sutryk driving in two runs with a two-out single.

Steven Spina also contributed three RBI for Bradford.

Jordan Sutryk threw four innings for the win and Spina came in and got the save.