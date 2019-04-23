HAVERLING - Both the Haverling boys and Haverling girls earned victories against Hornell Tuesday in a Livingston County Athletic Association track and field matchup.

The Haverling girls won by a score of 79-62.

Meredith Czajkowski was a triple winner for the Rams in the 100 meter dash (13.1) the 200 meter (29.1) and was part of the winning relay team that also included Bailey Walker, Bethany Smith and Sydney Burns (53.4).

Cambree Calkins, Sydney Burns, Bethany Smith and Abby Wright placed first in the 1,600 meter relay in 4:37.

Other individual winners for the Rams included Sydney Burns (400 hurdles; 1:16.4), Morgan Burns (high jump; 4’3"), Bethany Smith (pole vault; 9’1"), Cadin Taggart (shotput; 32’5") and MacKenna Taggart (discus; 109’7").

"I’m proud of the girls effort tonight after spring break, Hornell is one of the class teams of the division," Haverling girls coach Mike Clancy said. "It was a total team effort and I’m very pleased."

On the boys side, Haverling took home a 95-42 victory over the Red Raiders.

"Overall, I thought the boys competed pretty hard tonight," Haverling boys head coach Todd Ludden said.

The Rams swept the relays with Richard Miller, Thomas Binkowski, Nick Strong and Jeremiah Todd won the 400 meter relay (46.8), Dain Becker, Tony Orfanidis, Marcus Burns and Patrick Koehler took first in the 3,200 meter relay (10:43) and Miller, Orfanidis, Binkowski and Becker won the 1,600 meter relay (5:55).

Todd picked up individual wins in the 100 meter dash (11.6) and the 200 meter dash (24.6), Stratton won the high jump (5’5") and the 400 meter dash (57.9) and Koehler won the pole vault (7’7") and the discus (94’7").

Jeremy Todd, had some personal bests and did a good job in the 1 and 200’s," Ludden said. "Koehler had a good throw in the dicus and did well in the pole vault. Basically anything I want him to do he tries it. Austin Stratton had a good day in the 400 and the high jump."

Other individual winners for the Rams included Mason Hoad (3,200 meter; 12:23), Becker (800 meter; 2:19.3) and Marcus Burns (110 hutdles; 20.1).

Girls golf

Waverly 181, Corning 216, Lansing 236, Spencer VanEtten 285

WAVERLY - Waverly won a girls golf match between four teams Tuesday at Tomasso’s Golf Course scoring a 181 as a team.

Corning (216), Lansing (236) and Spencer VanEtten finished behind Waverly.

"It wasn’t favorable or enjoyable golf coniditions, but the girls perservered through it and I was proud of our finish," Corning head coach Jami Smith said.

Waverly was led by Sydney Tomasso with a 38 followed by Alex Tomasso (44), Gianna Picco (46) and Hailey Piddle (53).

Lucia Chen had a 41 to lead the Hawks followed by Hannah Masaki (49) and Skylar Treadwell and Alexis Durkin each shot 63.

Amanda Baker led Lansing with a 51 and Spencer VanEtten was led by Genevive BanGal with a 61.

Corning will next compete today at Maple Hills Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Hammondsport 38, Campbell-Savona 17

PENN YAN - Hammondsport topped Campbell-Savona 38-17 Tuesday in Penn Yan to improve to 3-0 on the season in a Steueben County Athletic Association boys golf matchup.

Parker Watson led the Lakers, shooting a 39, three over par.

"It was nice to see Parker able to play through the rain and the cold really well," Hammondsport head coach Lee Stermole said.

Gavyn Hann had a 45, Noah Wilkinson added a 50 and Nigel Snyder carded a 56 for the Lakers.

Caine Taft led Campbell-Savona with a 54.

Hammondsport will host Canisteo-Greenwood today at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Baseball

Non-league

Bradford 14, Whitesville 2

BRADFORD - Bradford defeated Whitesville by the score of 14-2 Tuesday.

Steven Spina and Blaze Machuga led the way with two hits a peice and both drove in two runs.

Michael English had one hit, driving in three runs for the Braves.

Jordan Decamp pitched a complete game allowing three hits on the mound for Bradford.

Softball

SCAA

Hammondsport-Bradford 1, Campbell-Savona 0

BRADFORD - Tea Flynn hit a walk-off single as Hammondsport-Bradford edged Campbell-Savona 1-0 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association contest.

"We didn’t hit very well, but our defense was very tough," Bradford Hammondsport head coach Justin Stock said. "We were able to get out of jams in the second and the fifth to keep it tied."

Lydia Dluzak drew a walk and stole second to set up the Flynn walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Cambri Harrian and Destiny Hammond combined to toss the shutout.

Kalyska Payne had 12 strikeouts in the circle for the Panthers.

Hammondsport-Bradford improves to 4-2 on the season and will travel to Addison Friday while Campbell-Savona falls to 4-3.

Girls lacrosse

Corning 29, Binghamton 3

CORNING - Corning had a plethora of different goal-scorers in its 19-2 victory at home over Binghamton Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

Ashlee Volpe, Riley Davis, Charlotte Nevins and Olivia Tanneberger had two goals for Corning and seven other players scored single goals for the Hawks.

Boys lacrosse

IAC

Elmira Notre Dame 13, Watkins Glen 4

ELMIRA - Elmira took down Watkins Glen 13-4 Monday in a boys lacrosse matchup.

Owen Spring led the Crusaders with six goals and three assists, Nick Viseli added two goals and three assists, Zack Donovan and Stephen Schmidt had two goals and Jake Baker had one goal.

Notre Dame led 7-2 at halftime.

Grant Crossley had 17 saves in goal for END.

Joe Chedzoy had three goals and Dilan Markley had one goal for Watkins Glen.