AVOCA — Down 1-0 entering the top of the fifth, Canisteo-Greenwood strung together a pair of runs and held off host Avoca for a 3-2 road win Friday night in Steuben County baseball action.

Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning, but the Redskins were able to pull out the win thanks to a great pitching performance from the C-G staff. Dawson Jackson came on in the sixth and closed out the win, while starter Hunter McCaffery was stellar, striking out nine with just two walks. McCaffery worked out of a jam in the third inning, giving up just one run when Avoca loaded the bases with nobody out. McCaffery struck out the 3-4-5 batters to end the threat.

“That was a key moment in the game,” said Avoca coach Dennie Miles. “It could’ve been a completely different ball game if we go up three, four runs. We played sloppy on defense after that.”

Justin Becker led the Canisteo-Greenwood offense with two of the team’s four hits, finishing 2-for-3.

For Avoca, Pacey Hopkins went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases. Brady Brandow posted a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Nate Obrochta was the tough-luck loser on the mound for Avoca, finishing with eight strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game four-hitter.

“It was a tough luck loss for him and the team,” Miles said. “We outhit them 7-4 and all three runs were unearned. Out of their four hits, they just put two together in the fifth plus an error in the inning cost us the two runs. Nate certainly pitched well enough to win the ball game. These one-run ball games usually even out, we’re down one now and the baseball gods owe us one.

“Canisteo-Greenwood deserved the win, though. Coach Harkenrider is going a nice job over there. He made some nice moves that paid off for them. We’re hoping we have better results coming down the road.”

Avoca (4-3), which was lost three straight after starting the season 4-0, will look to get back in the win column Monday against visiting Addison.

C-G 000 020 1 — 3 4 1

Avoca 001 000 1 — 2 7 3

C-G — Hunter McCaffery (WP, 9K, 2BB), Dawson Jackson (6) (K) and Brennan Baker

A — Nate Obrochta (LP, 8K) and Zac Hammond

Addison 7, Bradford 7

ADDISON - The varsity baseball game between Bradford and Addison on Friday night ended in a 7-7 tie after 7 innings.

Addison jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first and one in the third.

However, Bradford responded in the fourth with a seven run inning led by a 2 RBI single by Tyler Spina and Steve Spina.

This was the second time the Knights gave up all the runs they would allow in just one inning. The first time it cost them the game this time they responded with 2 runs in the fourth and another in the sixth to tie the game.

After neither team scored in the seventh the game was suspended.

Leading the way for the Knight offense on Friday night was Jaret Mahnke with three doubles, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored. Bradyn Coletta and Colby Jones also contributed with three hit performances for the Knights.

This tie leaves the Knights at 5-3-1 on the season. They next play in Avoca on Monday night at 4:30.

Keshequa 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 2

NUNDA — Keshequa's Tom Hackett stroked a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, giving the host Indians an exciting 3-2 victory over Canisteo-Greenwood Thursday night.

The Redskins drew first blood with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Coach Abijah Gath's team put a pair on the board in the bottom of the third to knot things up in a great pitching duel at 2-2. That's the way it would stay until Canisteo-Greenwood attempted a straight steal of home in the 6th that was foiled by a fine defensive play by pitcher Riley Rease and catcher Tom Hackett who tagged the runner out at the plate.

Keshequa (3-3) won it in the bottom of the 7th when Aidan Wood drew a walk and moved into scoring position on a single by Riley Rease. Tom Hackett delivered the knock-out punch with single to left giving the Indians a thrilling 3-2 victory. Riley Rease worked the first 6.1 innings on the hill, giving up just three hits, while fanning five and walking five. Pat Wood came on in relief and was the beneficiary of Hackett's hit, notching the win with an inning of scoreless relief and allowed just one hit.

Offensively Hackett was 2-for-4 and drove in all three Indians' runs. Aidan Wood was 1-for-3 and scored a pair of runs, while Riley Rease was 2-for-3 and scored a run for the orange & black.

Keshequa visits Caledonia-Mumford on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in its next game.

SOFTBALL

Wellsville 12, Western Albemarle 1

WESTERN ALBEMARLE, Va. — Wellsville wrapped up its southern trip with some serious momentum Friday, pounding out 12 runs on 14 hits in a 12-1 win over Western Albemarle in Virginia.

Taylor Adams launched her second home run of the trip, this one a two-run shot that highlighted the fireworks for the Wellsville offense.

Brenna Irish had a big day as well, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and she was hit by a pitch. Quinn Burke was 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Matti Burke finished 2-for-2 with a double and a triple. Savannah Perham went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored. Morgan Sibble had two hits, including a double and an RBI.

“I thought Brenna Irish really swung the bat well, along with several other hitters on our team,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke.

Morgan Sibble struck out four with one walk in the win, while Marley Adams tossed a scoreless seventh. The Lions return north to meet Cuba-Rushford Wednesday.

“It was a good trip for us. As coach I’m very happy that every player on our team made a positive contribution to our success on this trip,” Burke said.

Wellsville 122 311 2 — 12 14 2 Albemarle 000 100 0 — 1 6 3

W — Morgan Sibble (4K, BB), Marley Adams (7) (K, BB) and Sierra Dickerson, Matti Burke (3) A — Emma Shifflett (K, 5BB), Kendra Steppe (4) (K, 2BB) and Macy Miller

Addison 18, H-B 15

ADDISON - Addison topped Hammondsport-Bradford 18-15 Friday in a Steuben County softball matchup.

"It was good to see that we came alive with our bats," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "They scored early and we answered. we had some big hits. It was nice to have hitting all the way through the lineup."

Bella Benjamin led the Knights with three hits, four runs scored that included two doubles and a triple. Kylie Cambra had 4 RBI, Haylee Fortier, Jenna Lynde and Elaina Cornell had 3 RBI. Addison pounded out 12 hits as a team.

Destiny Hammond added three hits and 3 RBI, Mackenzie Boscoe added two hits and 2 RBI and Lauren Whitcomb added two hits and 2 RBI.

Addison improves to 3-5 with the win.

TENNIS

Alfred-Almond 5, Addison 0

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond dominated on the tennis court and took advantage of two forfeits in a 5-0 sweep of Addison Thursday.

Isaac Little and Wes Dennison scored singles wins for the Eagles. Mike Roberts and Elijah SymesLatini added a first doubles victory.

Singles 1. Isaac Little (A-A) d. Aiden Green 8-0 2. Wes Dennison (A-A) d. Noah Clark 8-1 3. Chris Mormino (A-A) Forfeit Doubles 1. Mike Roberts/Elijah SymesLatini (A-A) d. Marshall Harding/Junior Atsutse 8-2 2. Conner Griffin/Nathaniel Grove (A-A) Forfeit