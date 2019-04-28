The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team closed the 2019 regular season with a 22-5 North Eastern Athletic Conference victory at Lancaster Bible College Saturday.

Keuka College (14-1, 8-1 NEAC) was led by Vanessa Tsarevich (Rochester) with eight goals and an assist. Brenna Voigt (Penn Yan) finished with an eight-point game, scoring four goals and assisting on four others. Madelaine Taylor (Oswego) and Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) added five and four goals in the win, respectively.

Keuka College 22 at Lancaster Bible College 5

The host Chargers opened the scoring five minutes in, but Keuka College responded with a Brenna Voigt goal a minute later. Just 18 seconds after that, Voigt got her second as Keuka took a 2-1 lead. Lancaster Bible College had a response of their own as the Changers netted a pair to take a 3-2 lead. Vanessa Tsarevich tied it on a free-position goal. After a Madelaine Taylor tally gave the Wolves the lead, Tsarevich got her second free-position goal to make it 5-3. Lancaster got one back midway through the half, but it would be their final goal of the frame as Keuka College outscored the Chargers 7-0 over the final minutes to lead 12-4 at the half.

Keuka College continued their run as the Wolves scored the first six goals of the second half to widen the margin. Lancaster Bible College ended their 30-minute scoring drought with a goal midway through the second. It would be their final goal of the game. Vanessa Tsarevich scored the final four goals of the game by either team as Keuka College defeated Lancaster Bible College 22-5.

The Wolves will now await the final seeding and schedule for the 2019 North Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament. Keuka College finished in second place with an 8-1 conference record. Full information will be released by the conference later this weekend.