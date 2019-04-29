HORSEHEADS - Corning traveled to Horseheads and came away with a 11-7 victory Monday in a Southern Tierh Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup for the Hawks' 11th straight victory.

"It was a tough battle just like the last time we played," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "Hats off to Corning, they are a top quality program and kind of the measuring stick for a lot of the people in the area. I was proud of my kids for winning ground balls and faceoffs and just fighting until the end."

The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the contest on goals from Seth Hogue, Quinn Bowler and two scores from Collin Neally.

Parker Winkky-Wade added a goal for the Blue Radiers at the 1:40 mark of the first quarter for Horseheads' first goal. The Blue Raiders scored the first two goals of the second quarter with Winkky-Wade adding another goal and Levi Lowmaster contributing a goal.

Corning responded with goals from Cam Kenefic and Brendyn Hogue on an assist from Seth Grottenthaler and added another goal to take a 7-3 lead into halftime.

The Hawks and Blue Raiders each scored gour goals in the second half.

Corning was led by Bowler with four goals, Collin Neally and Eddie Gigliotti had two goals and Brendyn Hogue, Seth Hogue and Kenefick added single goals.

For the Blue Raiders, Winkky-Wade had three goals and Patrick Carpenter, Lowmaster, Thomas O'Mara and Dawson Felenchak contributed one goal.

Lucas Lawas had 14 saves for Horseheads while Elon Friends stopped nine shots.

Corning improves to 11-1, winning its 11th straight game, while Horseheads falls to 9-3.