CORNING - Corning edged Horseheads 4-3 Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference tennis matchup.

Horseheads won three of four matches in singles play with Cameron McGary (6-3, 6-3), Kevin Reasons (6-3, 7-5) and Evan Zhou (6-2, 6-1) taking home wins.

The Hawks lone singles win came in third singles where Nikhil Lahiri turned in a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Corning swept doubles play to earn the victory. Erik Kopf & Ethan Kang (7-6(8-6), 6-1,) Quinn Campbell & Greg Kobyakov (6-2, 3-6, 6-0) and Ben Tubbs & Robin Liu (7-6,(7-5), 4-6, 6-0) came out on top.

"It was a great match, my doubles really came through," Corning head coach Tim Ball said. "First doubles is one of the best comebacks I’ve seen in a long time."

The Hawks improve to 5-3 with the win and will host Vestal today at 4:30 p.m.

IAC

Watkins Glen 7, Waverly 0

WATKINS - Watkins Glen swept Waverly 7-0 Monday in a tennis matchup.

Nate Wickham (6-2, 6-2), Dylan Morse (6-1, 6-0), Clint Craven (6-0, 6-0) and Peter Sandritter (6-0, 6-0) earned single wins for the Senecas.

In doubles play, Hannah Morse & Jill Cantieni won 6-1, 6-0, Ali LaMoreaux & Bryson Simmons won 6-0, 6-0 and Kathleen Clifford & Enkang Lin picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

"I thought the team bounced back well after losing at Notre Dame last week," Watkins Glen head coach Scott Morse said. "Everyone played very well and I am pleased with where we are at with one match to go in the regular season."

Baseball

STAC

Corning 8, Binghamton 4

BINGHAMTON - Corning had 12 hits en route to a 8-4 victory over Binghamton Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball matchup.

"Our kids came out playing well today," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. "It was nice to see the aggressiveness tonight."

Adam Zingler led the Hawks with four hits and 2 RBI.

"Adam swung the bat very well tonight," said Kizis.

Joey Troccia and Mason Smith contributed two hits and Noah Walker and Tanner Kizis posted 2 RBI for Corning.

Blake VanWoert tossed five innings and Daniel Hursh finished up the game with two innings in relief.

Corning improves to 4-5 and will host Union-Endicott today at 5 p.m.

SCAA

Campbell-Savona 3, Prattsburgh 1

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona edged Prattsburgh 3-1 Monday in a Steuben County Athletic Association baseball contest.

Kade Cochran tossed a gem on the mound for the Panthers with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Ethan Park and Damon Orr contributed RBI for the Panthers as Campbell-Savona had five hits.

Caleb Clements threw 6+ innings for the Vikings and punched out nine batters.

Softball

STAC

Corning 12, Binghamton 0

BINGHAMTON - Corning defeated Binghamton 12-0 Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

Ataliya Rijo had two home runs and 4 RBI to lead the Hawks on offense while Kalea Faulk added three hits and 3 RBI.

Laura Bennett threw four innings and punched out 10 batters for the Hawks and Emily VanDelinder tossed an inning in relief.

Corning improves to 7-2 and will host Union-Endicott today at 5 p.m.

SCAA

Addison 22, Jasper-Troupsburg 3

JASPER- Addison got offensive in its 22-3 win over Jasper-Troupsburg Monday in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball matchup.

The Knights got a leadoff home run from Sarah Learn in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs to take the lead.

Addison then scored 21 runs over its next four turns at the plate.

Bella Benjamin led the Knights with three hits and 4 RBI. Learn added 2 RBI, Mckenzie Foster posted a hit and 3 RBI, Becca Knowles contributed a hit and 3 RBI and Gabby Colletta chipped in a hit and 2 RBI.

Knowles tossed five innings and allowed only three hits for Addison.

"They hit well tonight," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "Our defense was really good tonight, after the first inning we shut them down. We’re coming around."

Alexis Barnes went 2 for 3 for J-T.

Addison improves to 4-5 with the win.

Golf

SCAA

Hammondsport 28, Wellsville 27; Addison 31, Hammondsport 24

PENN YAN - Hammondsport competed in a tri-match with Wellsville and Addison Monday at Lakeside Country Club.

Hammondsport was led by Parker Watson’s, 40 and Nigel Snyder’s 46.

Addison was led by Danny Ames’s 38, Brayden Thompson’s 42, Conner Crooker’s 44, and Luke Pepper’s 47.

Wellsville was led by Dan Reed’s 46, and matching cards of 49 by Lance Grantier and Gage Caldwell.

Hammondsport returns to action when it travels to Indian Hills for a matchup with Campbell-Savona Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Canisteo-Greenwood 32, Campbell-Savona 23

TWIN HICKORY - Canisteo-Greenwood edged Campbell-Savona by a score of 32-23 Monday in a Steuben County Athletic Association golf matchup.

Logan Ambuski had a 46 to lead the Redskins and August Bryhn carded a 53.

Caine Taft led Campbell-Savona with a 52, Tim Soporowski chipped in a 63, Kierstyn Edwards posted a 67 and Dianna Nelson had a 72.

"It was a good effort," Campbell-Savona head coach Andy Hain said. "The player scores are improving."

Waverly 188, Corning 218

CORNING - Waverly got past Corning 188-218 Monday in a girls golf matchup at Corning Country Club.

Alex Tomasso led the Wolverines with a 42 followed by Sydney Tomasso (46), Gabby Picco (49) and Gianna Picco (51).

Hannah Masaki posted a 48 for the Hawks while Lucia Chen added a 49, Tatum Treadwell had a 58 and Darien Beall carded a 63.

Corning will travel to Willowcreek Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.