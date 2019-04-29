HORSEHEADS - Horseheads' Madison Rogers tossed a perfect six innings in the Blue Raiders' 13-0 rout of Elmira Monday at home in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

"She was on the money today, everything we called she threw and was right on target," Horseheads head coach Al Falkowski said. "It was the best game she's thrown all season."

Rogers punched out eight of a possible 18 batters in the effort.

Kendal Cook led the Blue Raiders at the dish, recording four of Horseheads' 11 total hits and 6 RBI. Abby Packard added an RBI and Tess Cites and Kellie Zoerb added two hits.

Horseheads improves to 9-1 and will host Vestal 5 p.m. today while Elmira falls to 3-6 and will host Binghamton Wednesday in its next contest with a 5 p.m. start.