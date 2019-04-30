CORNING - Corning topped Horseheads 20-9 Tuesday at home on the Hawks' senior night in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

"Tonight was a special night because we recognized our 12 seniors and their families," Corning head coach Kevin Scanlon said. "A lot of emotions on a night like this for players, parents and coaches. To play a solid game against Horseheads is just icing on the cake."

The Hawks jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after nine minutes on two goals from Riley Olmstead, a goal from Kenna Newman and a goal from Logan Olmstead.

Corning outscored Horseheads 8-4 the remaining 16 minutes for a 12-4 lead at halftime and rolled in the second half.

Riley Olmstead led the Hawks with six goals, Logan Olmstead had three goals, Newman added three goals and four assists, Ashlee Volpe had two goals and Jenna DiNardo, Libby Green, Riley Davis, Kaityln DiNardo, Rachel Plumley and Olivia Tanneberger added single goals.

For Horseheads, Avery Snyder had four goals including her 100th career goal. Abigail Christmas had three goals and an assist and Lauren Squires and Michaela Elston contributed single goals.

Corning improves to 9-3 with the win and will travel to Ithaca in its next contest Friday at 7 p.m. while Horseheads will host Union-Endicott Friday at 4:30 p.m.