Tronetti notches 20th career victory for Wellsville

WAYLAND – Wellsville head coach Marc Agnello said that his team was chomping at the bit to return home after their spring break working vacation down in Virginia.

Despite a pair of losses on that southern trip, the Lions returned north refreshed on Tuesday, and took care of business on the road with a 14-2 five-inning win over Wayland-Cohocton.

Joe Tronetti was at the top of his game on both sides for Wellsville (5-3), as he went all five innings on the hill, striking out a season-high 10 while walking just one Wayland-Cohocton batter in his one-hit victory. The senior was also one of three Wellsville batters to record three hits at the dish, collecting a double and two RBI.

With the victory, Tronetti notched his 20th career win on the mound. As of this season, only seven other Wellsville pitchers have reached that milestone in Lions history over the past 50 seasons.

“They played well. The guys really came to play. Joe pitched a great game, and it's the Joe Tronetti we're used to seeing all these years,” said Agnello. “All three of his pitches were working real well to get ahead in the count. The guys really swung the bats well. It's a testament to keep working hard. We've been working on drills to get where we are today. We hope the bats stay warm.”

Cooper Alsworth and Tyler Smith each had three hits in the win, with Smith tallying a double and two RBI of his own. Alex Ordiway added two more RBI to round off the Wellsville scoresheet.

Wayland-Cohocton (5-5) collected its lone hit off Ben Wood's double, scoring a run in the process. Cameron Huber added one more run.

The Eagles will hit the road for Caledonia-Mumford on Thursday, while Wellsville returns home to host Penn Yan this evening, if weather permits.

“Today was a statement game to make all the hits happen,” Agnello said. “Penn Yan, we're looking forward to that game. We're fired up to play, and we're chomping at the bit to come back home and play after those two games in Virginia. We're locked in and ready to go.”

Wellsville 052 16 – 14 13 3

Way-Co 000 02 – 2 1 3

WLSV – Joe Tronetti (WP) (CG, 10K, BB), and Cooper Alsworth.

W-C – Jamie Carman (2BB), Connor Englert (LP, 1) (2BB), John Freberg (3) (K, BB), Dalton Simms (4), and Nik Zastawrny.