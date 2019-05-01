BELMONT – The past two seasons have marked a budding rivalry between Belfast and Genesee Valley. In each of the past three results, there was no win that was bigger than three runs.

But for this season's matchups between the two clubs, there was an added bonus. It pinned two former high school teammates at Belfast, now turned coaches against one another – Genesee Valley skipper Kevin Scott, and Belfast coach Derek Kenyon.



You could say bragging rights were most certainly on the line.



“We match up well together. Talent wise, we're pretty close to even,” said Belfast coach Derek Kenyon. “Their kids want to win, and our kids want to win. That's what it boils down to. I don't want to say it's a rivalry, but we could put it there. Kevin Scott is my good friend, and it's awesome to see him coaching over at GV now. I like bragging rights, but it's an all around good game every time. I wish we could play them more.”



Like their past three meetings, Tuesday night was no different, except for one small detail – extra innings.



In a game that saw Kevin McCumiskey and Josh McGuire duel back and forth through the majority of the contest, it also saw six lead changes exchanged between the two clubs. In the end, Belfast had the last surge in the eighth.



Alex Enders led the bats the entire night for Belfast, garnering three of the team's four in all, including the go-ahead hit – an RBI single into right field that scored Matt Weaver from second, as McCumiskey won the duel against McGuire on the hill, and the Bulldogs snuck past the Jaguars with a 5-4 season-sweeping victory.



“It's a heartbreaker, a tough one. Errors have hit us a couple times, and it came back to bite us again,” said GV coach Kevin Scott. “We have a young team, a couple seniors are out there, the rest are new guys. It was there for us. We're getting close, and I hope we can play them again. I've known Derek (Kenyon) for a long time, we used to play ball in Belfast, so this makes it a little more special.”



Both pitchers provided rock solid outings on the mound for their respective club. McCumiskey, after a few relief innings Monday against Andover, came back with eight more innings on Tuesday, going the distance to earn the win behind a 10-strikeout, one-walk effort to outduel Genesee Valley's ace in the hole, McGuire, who countered with nine strikeouts and five walks in his no decision.



After the game, both coaches commended each pitcher for their showings.



“Josh and Kevin both threw the ball very well tonight, you can't ask for much more out of those guys,” Kenyon said. “I had Kevin on a pitch count, but that got thrown out the window real quick. He pitched a wail of a game, and he and Johnny (West) work real well together. What he does is amazing, and he trusts him. An eight inning complete game while on a pitch count? That's insane. You don't see that.”



Scott added, “Both Josh and Kevin pitched a heck of a game. Both teams had their chances, and they got one more than we did. At times, I thought Josh was getting a little wore out, but he kept saying that he had more in him. As a senior leader, you just have to listen to him at times, even though judgement can get in the way.”



In a battle that started out as a 1-1 tie after the opening frame, no lead grew larger than two.



After a scoreless second inning, Belfast (5-1) broke the ice again in the top of the third inning as Johnny West scored his second RBI of the day off a hit into the outfield that was cut off at second as he was tagged out on his advance to the bag. It didn't stop Adam Enders from scoring, as he gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead on two of his three runs in the contest.



The Bulldogs used the momentum to keep Genesee Valley (3-4) at bay in the bottom half before picking up another run on an Alex Enders grounder up the middle that scored Matt Weaver. Enders led all hitters with three of the team's four hits on offense for the visitors in red.



But the Jaguars found their way back in it again in the bottom half of the fourth, as Ian Coombes drove home a pair of runs on a single into center field to tie the game at three. As the Bulldogs came up emptyhanded in the fifth, the hosts scored a free run off back-to-back throwing errors, as Josh McGuire reached and scored on the miscues to put his team ahead.



Another lead change came about in the top of the seventh inning after each team exchanged a quick sixth inning on defense. Belfast loaded the bases up behind McGuire and the Jaguars defense. Just one run would come in, as Johnny West delivered a fielder's choice to the left side of the infield to score Enders, his third RBI in the game, to knot the game at four and force extra innings.



“Johnny is the kid behind the scenes, and he's one you don't really hear about,” Kenyon said of his catcher. “If we don't have him, we don't win the game. He catches these guys, he's on base, he scores runs. He's the common factor for this team, he's the captain. Johnny's not afraid to say anything, and he's more vocal this year than ever along with Kevin and Adam. It all comes back to our captain.”



In the eighth, the Bulldogs provided the last lead change of the game, as Enders drove in his second RBI of the day, perhaps the biggest of them all, as he lined a single into right field that scored Weaver from the middle bag to give Belfast the 5-4 lead, and eventual win, after they locked up shop with a 1-2-3 on defense.



“It was a fun game,” said Kenyon. “These are the games that are fun. It's great to win, and it builds team camaraderie, like when they got up on us. The guys got their head down a bit, but the bottom of the order picked us up. That's huge, and that's momentum we need.”



Enders offically went 3-for-4 with his two RBI to lead the bats, while West followed with two RBI of his own. Adam Enders scored two runs. The Jaguars were led by Cody Schneider at the plate, as he earned a double. McGuire, Coombes, Christian Tuttle, Riley Gordon, and Gavin Hand all had hits to chip in.



If weather permits, Belfast is right back on the field tonight, as they host another big contest with Fillmore before taking a road trip to Arkport to take on the Wolves on Friday. Tonight's game against the Eagles is one Kenyon says he wants to have, having not beaten Fillmore in his coaching career in Belfast.



“I haven't beaten Fillmore yet since I've been here, and I really want this game. I don't like the look ahead, and this whole week is going to be tough. We're in a good stretch, and I have to have the kids healthy for this stretch.”



As for Genesee Valley, they will rest up and prepare for tournament action in Scio which is set to begin Saturday morning.







Belfast 101 100 11 – 5 4 2

Genesee Valley 100 210 00 – 4 6 3

B – Kevin McCumiskey (WP) (CG, 10K, BB), and Johnny West.

GV – Josh McGuire (9K, 5BB), Riley Gordon (LP, 8) (2K, 3BB), Evan Windus (8), and Cody Schneider.