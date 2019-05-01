CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got past Jasper-Troupsburg 18-3 in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball contest Wednesday.

Seventh-grader Peyton Sullivan earned her first varsity win in her first varsity start, throwing four innings and striking out nine batters.

"She threw strikes, she did exactly what we asked her to," Campbell-Savona head coach Chris Austin said. "We told her not to worry about location, just to throw it across the plate and let the defense work behind her. She did a fine job, if she keeps working at it, she'll have a nice long career here at Campbell."

Campbell-Savona jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning and scored 11 more runs over the next two innings. Rain Eddy added two hits including a home run and 3 RBI and Sierra Andrews contributed two hits with a triple and 3 RBI.

"I thought the early runs took a lot of pressure off of Peyton," said Austin.

Sullivan also helped herself at the plate with two hits including a triple, scoring three runs scored and recording 3 RBI.

The Panthers pounded out 16 hits in the victory.

"Our bats have been cold as of late, it was nice to get the bats warmed up down the stretch of the season," Austin said.

Campbell-Savona improves to 6-5 and will travel to Addison Monday at 4:30 p.m. while Jasper-Troupsburg falls to 0-5 and will host Belfast Friday at 4:30 p.m.