HORNELL — The Hornell Lady Red Raiders dominated the track and field on Tuesday evening as they cruised to the 112-29 win over LCAA rival Livonia at Maple City Park.

Once again, the Lady Raiders were led by its outstanding trio of accomplished athletes. Alyssa Delany dominated the track and field, picking up four wins, including the long jump, high jump, triple jump and the 100 meter hurdles. Emma Flaitz added wins in the 200 and 400, and was also a member of the winning 1600 relay team. Carter Browne rounded off the domination in the long-distance events, taking first in the 1500 and 3000, as well as being the winning leg in the 3200 meter relay.

Aubre Robinson won the 400 hurdles. Natasha McIntosh won the pole vault. Vivianne Spitulnik won the shot put and Kaliegh Burritt won the discus for the Lady Raiders.

"The final tally speaks for itself. The girls have responded to the adversity of the loss at Bath and they are clearly setting their sights on performing well this Friday evening,” said HHS coach Damian DeMarco. “Each athlete is seeking to improve. It is easy to coach athletes that are demanding of themselves."

On the boys side, the Livonia Bulldogs were in control throughout the match. Hornell won four events in the evening thanks to the duo of Liam Hendrickson and Jack McCumiskey. Hendrickson won both the triple jump and the long jump, while McCumiskey picked up wins in the shot put and the discus.

“We are a mix of a few veteran upperclassmen and many young first year track and field athletes. The coaches are proud of how hard everyone has worked at every practice and how tenaciously they have competed at each meet. And despite tonight's defeat, they will soon end up on the winning side of the final score,” said HHS coach Mike DeGaetano.

Hornell now prepares to host its own Hornell Invitational on Friday evening at 4 p.m. in Maple City Park.

Hornell 112, Livonia 29

100 1. Emma Flaitz (H) 14.0, 2. Jasmyne Santana (L), 3. Meghan White (H). 200 1. Emma Flaitz (H) 28.5, 2. Liz Fitzgerald (L), 3. Sophia Carretto (H). 400 1. Emma Flaitz (H) 1:03.6, 2. Kylie Buckley (L), 3. Elaina Flaitz (H). 800 1. Emma Flaitz (H) 2:34.0, 2. McKenzie Hall (H), 3. Maria Raqueno (L). 1600 1. Carter Browne (H) 5:35.9, 2. McKenzie Hall (H), 3. Marieke Renn (L). 3200 1. Carter Browne (H) 12:06.1, 2. Aubre Robinson (H), 3. Marieke Renn (L). 100 H 1. Alyssa Delaney (H) 17.8, 2. Jasmyne Santana (L), 3. Meghan White (H). 400 H 1. Aubre Robinson (H) 1:16.3, 2. Vinci (L), 3. Kelsea Greenthal (H). 400 R 1. Hornell 55.9. 1600 R 1. Hornell 4:38.5. 3200 R 1. Hornell 11:59.6 High Jump 1. Alyssa Delaney (H) 4-05, 2. Marissa Wilson (L), 3. DaeJoy Wright (H). Pole Vault 1. Natasha McIntosh (H) 7-01, 2. Hailey Cansdale (H), 3. Murphy Santana (L). Triple Jump 1. Alyssa Delaney (H) 32-01, 2. Angela Tewksbury (L), 3. Cindy Jarbeck (H). Long Jump 1. Alyssa Delaney (H) 15-1.5, 2. DaeJoy Wright (H), 3. Angela Tewksbury (L). Discus 1. Kaliegh Burritt (H) 88-0, 2. Jenna Fazio (L), 3. Viv Spitulnik (H). Shot Put 1. Viv Spitulnik (H) 29-0, 2. Sophia Carretto (H), 3. Kathryn Evans (H).

Livonia 99, Hornell 41

100 1. Brady Bishop (L), 2. Liam Hendrickson (H), 3. Jack McCumiskey (L). 200 1. Parker Canarvis (L), 2. Brady Bishop (L), 3. David Browne (H). 400 1. Klye Ullock (L), 2. Logan Bronecki (L), 3. Noah Fuller (H). 800 1. Eron Schulte (L), 2. Cody ConNostrand (L), 3. Einon Walsh (H). 1600 1. Eron Schulte (L), 2. Colby Marshall (L), 3. Marcos Barreiro (L). 3200 1. Eli Hopkins (L), 2. Max Freas (H), 3. Matt Mulvaney (L). 100 H 1. Trevor Cole (L), 2. James Frisbie (L), 3. Brennan Delaney (H). 400 H 1. Parker Canarvis (L), 2. Trevor Cole (L), 3. David Browne (H). 400 R 1. Hornell 47.8. 1600 R 1. Livonia. 3200 R 1. Livonia. High Jump 1. James Frisbie (L), 2. Brady Bishop (L), 3. Gavin McGowan (H). Pole Vault 1. Veldhuizer (L), 2. Ullock (L), 3. Ollie Owen (L). Triple Jump 1. Liam Hendrickson (H) 38-3.25, 2. Tewksbury (L), 3. Ollie Owen (L). Long Jump 1. Liam Hendrickson (H) 18-06, 2. Ulock (L), 3. Ollie Owen (L). Shot Put 1. Jack McCumiskey (H) 36-1.25, 2. Brennan Khork (H), 3. Micah Ross (L). Discus 1. Jack McCumiskey (H) 98-10.5, 2. Logan Bronecki (L), 3. Brandon McGregor (H).

Wayland-Cohocton sweeps host Dansville

DANSVILLE — Wayland-Cohocton’s boys and girls swept host Dansville Tuesday, with the boys cruising to a 103- 36 win the Lady Eagles triumphing 93.5-43.5.

Leading the Way-Co boys was triple-winner Israel McClure, who won the shot put, discus and 400m. Keeghan Savior won the long jump and the high jump and was second in the triple jump. Jaden Rocha claimed first in the pole vault and the 110m hurdles, and was second in the 400m hurdles. Deandre Green won the triple jump and placed second in the high jump.

Leading the Dansville boys was Alex Rodriguez with wins in the 1600m and the 3200m runs. Evan Pruonto won the 800m and finished second in the 400m and the long jump. Karam Ali placed second in the shot put and third in the discus. Zach Foster was third in the 1600m and the triple jump. Placing second were Chase Perkins (110m hurdles) and Billy Knapp (discus). Adding third-place finishes were Michael Thomas (high jump), Jonah Gray (200m) and Chad Thomas (3200m).

On the girls side, Ashley Page was a triple-winner in the High Jump, 100m Hurdles and 400m Hurdles. Jordyn Quackenbush claimed the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m. Olivia Schledorn won the shot put and discus. Wayland-Cohocton also placed first in the 4x400 and 4x100 relays.

For Dansville, Sophia Frisiras won the 400m and 800m with a new PR time of 2:27.54. Other Dansville highlights included Madi Lee placing third in the 200m and the 100m, Madi Jacobs placing second in Shot and third in Discus, and Emily Porter placing 2nd in High Jump.

The Mustangs will be competing Friday night at the Cal-Mum Invitational.

BASEBALL

Cuba-Rushford 7, Fillmore 0

FILLMORE – The Rebels were the last unbeaten team in Allegany County heading into the spring break. When Tuesday came around, they picked up where they left off.

With the help of Dan Emerson and his complete-game four-hit shutout on the mound, Cuba-Rushford moved to 8-0 with a 7-0 victory over host Fillmore.

Emerson put together an 11-strikeout effort to keep Cuba-Rushford unbeaten heading into Friday's tournament at Bolivar-Richburg. Caden Larabee led the offensive attack with three hits and a pair of RBI. Grady McCumiskey added a pair of hits.

Fillmore (4-4) was led by Mitchell Ward, who had two of the team's four hits. On the mound, Connor Potter struck out six and walked five in his five-inning tenure.

The Eagles will get back on the field tonight, as they head down the road to Belfast.

Cuba-Rushford 011 311 0 – 7 9 1

Fillmore 000 000 0 – 0 4 4

C-R – Dan Emerson (WP) (11K, 2BB), Nate Pinney (6) (4K), and Kaden Moyer.

F – Connor Potter (LP) (6K, 5BB), Graham Cahill (6) (K, BB), and Max McCumiskey.

Keshequa 6, Caledonia-Mumford 5



CALEDONIA — The scoring took place early and late as Cal-Mum hosted Keshequa on Monday (April 29).



Each team put up a 3-spot in the first. The Indians edged in front by scoring single runs in the 2nd, 5th and 7th. The visiting Keshequa club held off Cal-Mim in the bottom of the 7th as the Red Raiders left the tying run at the plate in a 6-5 final.



After leading the game 6-3 headed in to the home half of the 7th, coach Andy Leyden's club took advantage of an Indians' error to open the door. A walk put two men on board. A single and a sacrifice fly tied the game. Another fielding miscue put the tying run on board. The Raiders moved the runner to 3rd with two outs before pitcher Connor Galton induced the final hitter to pop-out to third to end the threat and the game as Keshequa claimed a hard-fought 6-5 victory.



For the Indians (4-3) Pat Wood had the start on the hill and wound up with a no-decision as he allowed three runs on two hits and struck out two. He also added a hit and scored a run on the offensive side. Connor Galton would eventually notch the win in relief working three innings allowing two runs on four hits while fanning three. He also had a hit and scored once. Aidan Wood was 2-3 had a triple and scored a couple of runs. Riley Rease went 2-3 scored a run and drove in a pair. Tom Hackett was 1-3 and scored a run. Nate Bean was 2-4, and BrendanWhie went 1-3 with one run batted in.

SOFTBALL

Dansville 13, Naples 10



DANSVILLE — In a back an forth affair the Lady Mustangs took the lead for good in the top of the seventh and held on for a 13-10 victory over Naples.



Trailing 10-9 heading into the seventh inning the Mustangs scored four runs to take the lead for good. Gianna Vest led off the seventh with a single for Naples but Kate Everman induced three straight ground balls to close out the game. Jill Schramm went the first five innings with 11 Ks and three hits allowed.



Offensively Everman finished 2-4 with a home run and four runs scored. Jenna George was 1-2 with two runs scored. Mackenzie Johnson Boser went 2-5 with two RBI. Jade Simons had a double. Jill Schramm was 2-4 with a triple, while Maddy Failla was 2-4 with three RBI for Dansville (4-2).

Hammondsport 16, Belfast 0

HAMMONDSPORT - Destiny Hammond threw a no-hitter as Hammondsport-Bradford ran past Belfast, 16-0 in a softball matchup Tuesday.

"A no-hitter is special," Hammondsport-Bradford head coach Justin Stock said. "I don’t think the girls knew it was going on. She threw the ball very well tonight."

Hammond punched out eight batters in six innings.

At the plate, Hammond contributed four hits and 3 RBI while Mackenzie Boscoe added four hits while Cambri Harrian and Maria Antonio contributed three hits.

B-H had 20 hits as a team in the rout.

Bradford-Hammondsport improves to 6-3 and will travel to Alfred-Almond in its next contest Friday at 5 p.m.

Avoca-Prattsburgh 24, Northstar 3

AVOCA - Avoca-Prattsburgh got offensive in its 24-3 victory over Northstar Tuesday at home.

Savannah Dailey went a perfect 4 for 4 for Avoca-Prattsburgh with 2 RBI and four runs scored.

Kendra Pinckney and Danielle Klem each added three hits for Aovca-Prattsburgh and 2 RBI and Lauryn Moore contributed a triple and 2 RBI.

Stephenie Longwell tossed two innings and had four strikeouts and Alexis Weldy hurled three innings and punched out seven batters in the circle for Avoca-Prattsburgh.

"We’re coming off of a few good wins," Avoca-Prattsburgh head coach Julianna Sherman said. "Tomorrow will be a tough game and I am hoping that their energy and intensity will carry over. I’m so proud of this team."

Scio 23, Walsh 0

OLEAN – Scio got offensive on the road Tuesday night at Archbishop Walsh, plating an 11-run fourth inning in a 23-0 five-inning win over the host Lady Eagles.

Four different hitters recorded at least a pair of hits for Scio (3-4), with Renee Schoonover leading the charge with a pair of hits, including a triple and two RBI. Kirsten Budinger added two hits and drove in two runs. Megan Murray and Celina Warboys each had two hits and scored three times, while Mehgan Force had a triple and two RBI.

In the circle, Lacey Shuttleworth and Lauryn Force combined to hold Walsh to two hits, with Shuttleworth striking out nine in her four-inning start.

Scio is back on the field tonight, hosting Friendship.

Scio 531 (11)3 – 23 14 0

Walsh 000 0 0 – 0 2 5

S – Lacey Shuttleworth (WP) (CG, 9K), Lauryn Force (5), and Celina Warboys.

W – Carissa Smith (LP) (4K, 5BB), Mykayla Shaw (4) (5BB), and Olivia Williams.

Genesee Valley 7, Bolivar-Richburg 4

RICHBURG – The Jaguars got on the board right away with four of their seven runs in the first inning in a 7-4 win over Bolivar-Richburg Tuesday night.

“There's a lot of positives, but a loss is a loss,” said B-R coach Mark Emery. “The errors was the dealbreaker tonight, and we left too many on base. They did what they had to do to win it. We battled, and I was proud of the kids that they didn't fold when they went up 4-0 early on, and they kept coming at us. This is a game we hope to grow from.”

The Lady Wolverines tied the game up in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer from the bat of Aliyah Cole, who totaled three RBI in the contest. From the fourth inning on, Genesee Valley (6-0) scored the last three runs of the game, including a pair in the fourth that gave them the lead back for good.

Chelsea George led the attack with a 3-for-4 outing and two RBI. Natalie Brodman added three hits for the Lady Jags. In the circle, Emily Daciw picked up the win, fanning nine and walking two.

For Bolivar-Richburg (3-5), Sydney Root went the distance, striking out four and walking two, as the Lady Wolverines head to Whitesville tonight if weather permits.

Genesee Valley will hit the road Thursday evening for a big showdown with Arkport/Canaseraga, their first meeting since the Class D2 Finals a season ago.

Genesee Valley 400 201 0 – 7 10 7

Bolivar-Richburg 202 000 0 – 4 5 6

GV – Emily Daciw (WP) (CG, 9K, 2BB), and Kennedi Norasethaporn.

B-R – Sydney Root (LP) (CG, 4K, 2BB), and Kelsey Pacer.

Andover 16, Hinsdale 8

HINSDALE – Andover scored at least a run in all seven innings, including three runs in each of the last three innings to pull away to a 16-8 win over the Bobcats.

It was a 7-0 ballgame until the bottom of the fourth, when the Lady Bobcats tied the game with a seven-run frame. From there, the runs kept coming for Andover (4-5).

Tess Spangenburg led the charge with a home run in her three-hit day. Kelsie Niedermaier also had three hits. In the circle, Maddie Morris earned the win by fanning five.

Kaitlynn Roberson fanned four in the circle for Hinsdale (2-5). Ashley Chapman paced the offense with two hits. Haylee Jozwiak had a hit and drove in two runs, while Lindsey Veno had a triple.

Both teams are back in action Friday, as Andover heads for tournament action in Richburg, while Hinsdale visits Friendship.

Andover 114 133 3 – 16 14 3

Hinsdale 000 710 0 – 8 11 8

A – Maddie Morris (WP) (CG, 5K, 5BB), and Leah Simon.

H – Kaitlynn Roberson (LP) (CG, 4K, 6BB), and Kayla Brooks.

Fillmore 6, C-R 3

FILLMORE – After plating a four-run third inning, Fillmore edged past C-R with a 6-3 home win on Tuesday.

“Cuba-Rushford got better as the game went on, and we lost some focus and competitiveness. Hats off to them for not quitting, and making a real game out of it,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley.

Both pitchers allowed eight hits, with Macy Miller getting the win for Fillmore (9-1), striking out eight Cuba-Rushford batters. On offense, Megan Lewandowski collected a pair of hits. Dani Wolcott had a two-run double, while Macy Beardsley had an RBI single.

The Lady Rebels (3-3) were led by Jen Burrows in the circle, as she continues to shine with a nine-strikeout, one-walk day in her complete game. Rebekah Clark had two hits with a double. Kirstyn Snyder also doubled.

If weather permits, both teams are back in action tonight, as Fillmore welcomes in Belfast while Cuba-Rushford returns home to host Wellsville.

Cuba-Rushford 000 001 2 – 3 8 2

Fillmore 024 001 X – 6 8 1

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 9K, BB), and Sarah Cole.

F – Macy Miller (WP) (CG, 8K), and Dani Wolcott.

GOLF

Buisch leads Red Raiders over Mustangs

DANSVILLE — Collin Buisch fired the medalist round with a 40, leading Hornell to a 181-210 win over host Dansville Tuesday at Brae Burn.

Cam Sexsmith contributed a 45 for the Red Raiders, with Alex Diehl and Eli Dunn coming in with a 47 and 49.

Low round for Dansville went to Gage Shearer with a career best 46. Ryan Frazer helped out with a 51.

Hornell moves to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the league, and Dansvile moves to 3-3 and is 1-2 in league play. Dansville takes on Wayland-Cohocton today in Conesus.

Wellsville 36, Canisteo-Greenwood 19

HORNELL – Senior Danny Reed medaled with a 43 as the Lions got past host Canisteo-Greenwood with a 36-19 win at Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell on Tuesday.

Ethan Wonderling helped the cause with a round of 47 for Wellsville (2-2). Lance Grantier had a 49. Sam Iantorno and Alex Good rounded off the scorecard with rounds of 54 and 55.

Canisteo-Greenwood (4-3) was led by a round of 50 from Logan Ambuski. Weston Perry added a 53. August Bryhn pitched in with a 59. Anthony Button had a 60, while Sam Button collected an 81.

The Lions will return to Twin Hickory today, if weather permits, this time to face host Hornell.

Fillmore 37.5, Cuba-Rushford 17.5

RUSHFORD – Phil Hess made his way back to the top of the Fillmore scorecard with a medalist round of 41 to lead the team in their 37.5-17.5 win over host Cuba-Rushford at Rushford Hills on Tuesday.

Dylan Valentine followed behind Hess with a round of 43. Hayden Rust and Rory Kelley had rounds of 55 and 56, while Damon Dioguardi rounded off the scorecard with a 61 for the Eagles, who improve to 6-0 on the season.

Nate Hardy fired a team-leading round of 55 to find the top of the C-R (1-3) scorecard. Luke Moshier added a 69. Luke Miller recorded a 72, while Dom Berardi and Roman Tomasi rounded off with a 79, and 88 respectively.

The Eagles are back home at Rolling Acres today, if weather permits, as they host Genesee Valley. Cuba-Rushford will head for the Bolivar Golf Club next Tuesday to take on the Wolverines.

TENNIS

Lions sweep

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville moved to 6-1 with a dominant sweep of Addison Tuesday, taking 4-1 and 5-0 victories over the Knights.

The Knights (0-7) forfeited the doubles matches in both contests.

Wellsville competes in sectional qualifiers at Wayland today and tomorrow.

Wellsville 4, Addison 1 1S: Dahlton Mattison (W) d. Aiden Green 10-0 2S: Marshall Harding (A) d. Matthew Bittel 10-3 3S: Walker Waldon (W) d. Junior Atsutse 10-1 1D: Hunter Payne/Ian Iantorno (W) Forfeit 2D: Ryan Haggerty/Jaden Jackson (W) Forfeit

Wellsville 5, Addison 0 1S: Dahlton Mattison (W) d. Marshall Harding 10-0 2S: Hunter Payne (W) d. Aiden Green 10-2 3S: Bryce Beckwith (W) d. Junior Atsutse 10-5 1D: Matthew Bittel/Walker Waldon (W) Forfeit 2D: Jacob Schrlau/Ian Iantorno (W) Forfeit

LeRoy 5, Dansville 0

DANSVILLE — Dansville fell to 2-3 on the season with a 5-0 loss to LeRoy Tuesday.

Singles 1. Bailey Morse (L) d. James Boula 6-0, 6-0 2. William Stowell (L) d. Mason Wolcott 6-4, 6-1 3rd singles: Joey Cifelli (L) d. Nicholas Camuto 7-5, 6-3 Doubles 1. Dan Ferrara/Eliot Smith (L) d. Peter Betts/Carter Davis 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 2. Libby Loftus/Ava Horgan (L) d. Brendan Caito/Camden Simpson 7-5, 6-3

Fillmore 5, Genesee Valley 0

FILLMORE — Fillmore improved to 7-0 with a dominant 5-0 sweep Genesee Valley, with no score closer than 10-1.

For GV (3-3), the first doubles was forced to retire with an injury with the score at 2-2 in the first set. The Allegany County Class D Sectional qualifiers are today at Houghton College.

1S: Micah Schilke (F) d. Goda Gutparakyte 10-1 2S: Levi Webb (F) d. Danielle Simon 10-0 3S: Tobias Webb (F) d. Adison Grusendorf 10-1 1D: Luke Cole/Carter Sisson (F) d. Aaron Holmes/Haley Herring 2-2 (retired) 2D: Jake Masterson/Colby Wolfer (F) d. Lauren Haggstrom/Brooke Hutchison 10-1

B-R 3, C-R 2

CUBA — Bolivar-Richburg swept the singles and scored its first win of the season with a tight 3-2 win over host Cuba-Rushford.

Mikayla Lasnick won a tiebreaker at second singles to clinch the win for B-R (1-6), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4). C-R is also 1-6.

1S: Hannah Clark (B-R) d. Ryan Witter 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 2S: Mikayla Lasnick (B-R) d. Joe Frederick 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) 3S: Tucker Gleason (B-R) d. Forfeit 6-0, 6-0 1D: Justin Komidar/Devin Tullar (C-R) d. Roger Geist/Hannah Clark 6-1, 6-3 2D: Aaron Kumpf/Ayden Kameck (C-R) d. Anna Sortore/Sarah Warner 6-1, 6-2