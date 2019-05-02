CORNING - Corning celebrated its four seniors with a 7-0 sweep of Johnson City Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference tennis matchup.

"I was glad to see all of the four-year seniors get to play on senior night," Corning head coach Tim Ball said.

The Hawks were led by wins from first singles competitor Nick Flemmer (6-2, 6-1), second singles Sacha Mayolet (6-1, 6-2), third singles Quinn Campbell (6-0, 6-2) and Mark Parsamian (6-0, 6-0) in fourth singles.

Corning won all doubles matches by forfeit.

The Hawks close the regular season on a four game winning streak and end their season 8-3.

"It was a great way to end a tremendous season," said Ball.

Corning will next be in action Wednesday at Elmira High School against Horseheads and Elmira Notre Dame starting at 4 p.m. as a tune-up for sectional play.