WILLOW CREEK - Horseheads got past four other teams on its senior night Thursday at Willowcreek Golf Course for a victory in a girl's golf contest.

The Blue Raiders finished with a score of 196 followed by Corning (200), Vestal (243), Lansing (251) and Spencer Van Etten (279).

Horseheads honored three seniors, Emily Legare, Taylor Browning and Kendal Murray, all four-year varsity starters.

"It was pretty special for them," Horseheads head coach Ed Browning said. "It was nice to have a competitive match and to come out on top made it better."

Horseheads was led by Lauren Augustine, who shot a 45. Legare and Brooke Moffe carded a 50 and Taylor Browning had a 51.

"It was definitely a team effort," said Browning. "Consistency is what won the day."

Lucia Chen was the overall medalist of the day for Corning, shooting a 38, one over on the par 37 course.

"As a freshman, Lucia really holds her composure and played the course very well," Corning head coach Jami Smith said.

Also for the Hawks, Hannah Masaki carded a 52, Tatum Treadwell had a 54 and Darien Beall posted a 56.

Maggie Murphy led Vestal with a 57 followed by Allie Eiber (59), Mia Gaylord (60) and Rowan Smith (67).

For Lansing, Hannah Lacko shot a 60, Amanda Baker had a 61 and Zoe Ivery and Kennedy Schneider posted 65's.

Genevive VanGolder carded a 54 to lead Spencer Van Etten.

Corning will host its own senior night Monday against Waverly 3:40 p.m. at Corning Country Club. Horseheads travels to Ithaca Monday at 3:40 p.m.