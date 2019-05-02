Wellsville builds 8-1 lead before Penn Yan rally

WELLSVILLE – A major crisis was averted when the Lions returned to their home diamond for the first time out of Spring Break Wednesday evening.

What was an early 8-1 lead in their favor quickly decreased to a single run in the late stages of the seventh inning. Penn Yan went on to score eight of the last nine runs in the game, but Wellsville managed to hang on by the slimmest of margins as Cooper Alsworth closed the door with a big strikeout in the team's 9-8 edging of the Mustangs.

Enough damage was done by the Lions (6-3) in the bottom of the fourth inning, stringing together a five-run barrage to take an 8-1 lead after a slow first three innings of play. Liam McKinley led the attack with a perfect 4-for-4 outing at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

With Alex Ordiway sitting out due to injury, JV call-up Jere Havens made his presence known at shortstop and at the plate in the captain's absence, recording his first career varsity RBI in the process.

“We did not play Wellsville baseball today,” said Wellsville coach Marc Agnello said. “We didn't take care of business with eight walks. It was a nice job however by the middle of our lineup to get those hits when we needed them. With Alex being hurt, Jere did a nice job filling in for him. Yes we scored nine runs, but our approaches were not very good today.”

On the mound, Tyler Smith struck out seven while walking nine in his three-inning start. Alsworth managed to close up shop late in the seventh after Penn Yan closed the gap to just a single run with a four-run frame.

On offense, Smith added two hits, including a double. Aiden Cook drove in two runs, while Alsworth added a double.

The Lions will take a week to regroup before returning to the Lion's Den next Tuesday, as they host Bath-Haverling.

“We have five games next week, and Bath is one of those games. The tests are only going get harder as we go on,” said Agnello.

Penn Yan 001 030 4 – 8 7 5

Wellsville 021 501 X – 9 10 2

PY – Mason Mackenchar (LP) (BB), Will Steele (5) (K, 2BB), and Peyton Shuck.

W – Tyler Smith (WP) (7K, 9BB), Aiden Cook (5) (5K, 2BB), Cooper Alsworth (K), and Blake Beckwith.