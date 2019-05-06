ADDISON - Addison pounded out 13 hits in its 11-4 victory Monday against Campbell-Savona in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball matchup.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI from Leah Robie.

Addison responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by an RBI double from Gabby Coletta, an RBI triple from Bella Benjamin capped of by an RBI single from Elaina Cornell.

The Knights piled on five more runs in the bottom of the second inning.

"They didn’t get down after falling behind in the first inning," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "We manufactured runs the entire game. We were getting the extra base and stealing when we had opportunities."

Sarah Learn led the Knights with three hits and an RBI, Coletta chipped in two hits and 2 RBI, Becca Knowles had three hits and 2 RBI, Cornell had a 3 RBI triple and Jenna Lynde recorded two hits and 2 RBIs.

"It was nice to see we hit the ball well tonight again," said Hayes. "We hit right down through the lineup."

In the circle, Knowles tossed seven innings and punched out six batters in the victory.

"Becca probably pitched the best game of her career tonight, she did a whale of a job," Hayes said.

After dropping its first four games of the season, Addison improves to 6-6.

"That's a nice feeling to get back to .500," said Hayes. "I think we’re coming around pretty good and the defense is getting better."

For Campbell-Savona, Robie had two hits and 2 RBI and Corinne Morse and Kalyska Payne added single hits.

Addison will travel to Alfred-Almond at 5 p.m. Wednesday while the Panthers (6-6) will travel to Bolivar-Richburg Thursday at 5 p.m.