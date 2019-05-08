CORNING - Ithaca swept Corning Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference outdoor track matchup with the Ithaca girls winning 77-64 and the Little Red boys winning 100-41.

On the girls side, Ashanti Stanley (100 meter; 13.47), Emma Sorenson (200 meter; 28.14), Anona Pattington (1,500 meter; 5:11.98), Lucia Sibley (400 meter hurdles; 1:10.61), Elinor Kops (high jump; 4'10"), Leah Henseler (pole vault; 7'0"), Kalena Yearwood (34'05.50") and Addison Wolff (discus; 107') earned individual wins for the Little Red.

For Corning, Lindsey Butler was a triple individual winner for the Hawks in the 400 meter dash (59.33), 100 meter hurdles (15.94) and the long jump (15'06.50"). Cleo Baker won the 800 meter dash (2:26.78), Katie Hale took first in the 3,000 meter dash (11:50.38) and Liz Casey placed first in the triple jump (31'01.00").

For the boys, Joshua Ha led the Little Red, winning two events including the 100 meter (11.7) and the 200 meter (24.15). Geoffrey Washington took first in two events, the long jump (19'07.00") and the triple jump (40'03.50").

Marco Van Wijk (800 meter; 2:06.67), Sasha Coyote (4:53.30), Tommy Christen (400 meter hurdles; 1:05.30), Simon Barley (high jump; 5'06.00"), Nathan Dengler (pole vault; 11'00") and Ceian Thomas won the discus (123'05") for Ithaca.

Bryce Derick took first in the 3,200 meter (10:22.91), Brody Hayes-Glick won the 110 meter hurdles (17.63) and Robert Mechalke placed first in the shot put with a score of 43'03.00".