HAVERLING - Haverling split an outdoor track meet Tuesday against Livonia as the girls took home a 104.5-36.5 victory and Livonia topped Haverling on the boys side 78-63.

For the girls, Lillian Dickson was a triple winner for the Rams in the 3,000 meter (12:30), the 1,500 meter (5:51) and the triple jump (30’1/4”). Meredith Czjakowski was a double individual winner in the 100 meter (13.2) and the long jump (13’7”) and was part of the Rams’ winning 400 meter relay that also included Bailee Walker, Bethany Smith and Sydney Burns.

Smith posted individual wins in the 400 meter (1:04.2) and the pole vault (9’1”). Burns (400 meter hurdles; 1:14.4) and Angela Beyler (800 meter; 2:35) also earned individual wins while Mackenna Taggart was a double winner in the discus (97’10”) and the shot put (30’9”).

Haverling improves to 3-0 and will have a chance to lock up its first Livingston County title Monday against Wayland-Cohocton.

“It was a great overall team performance,” Haverling girls coach Mike Clancy said. “The girls have been very focused on winning the LCAA championships. We got great performances from the sprints and distances today.”

For the boys, Jeremiah Todd was a double individual winner in the 100 meter (11.4) and the high jump (5’5”) and was part of the Rams’ winning 4x400 meter relay that also included Austin Stratton, Thomas Binkowski, Tony Orfanidis and Dain Becker.

Also for Haverling, Mason Hoad won the 3,200 meter (11:38), Patrick Koehler won the pole vault (10’1”) and Josh Miles won the shot put (37’3”).

“The boys fought hard, we just missed out on a couple of really close races,” Haverling head coach Todd Ludden. “We had a lot of personal bests in the meet.”

Addison 82, Campbell-Savona 41; Addison 117, Campbell-Savona 21

CAMPBELL-SAVONA - Addison topped Campbell-Savona in both the boys and girls matchups Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association track and field matchup.

For the girls, the Knights won 117-21 and were led by double wins from Kerrigan Driskell in the 1,500 meter, the 3,000 meter (14:35.7). Isabella Painter was also a double individual winner in the 400 meter run (1:08.3) and the 800 meter run (3:02), Payton Woodhouse earned two wins in the shot put (29’10”) and the discus (98’4.5”) and Katherine Thompson was a double individual winner in the pole vault (6’) and the 400 hurdles (1:24).

For Campbell-Savona, Leann Cordes won the 100 meter and the long jump.

On the boy's side, Addison won 82-41 over C-S.

Julien Dupont was a double individual winner for the Knights in the long jump (16’11.5”) and the triple jump (37’4”). Other individual winners for Addison were Hayden Mills (1,600 meter run; 5:07.4), Daniel Ryal (400 meter hurdles), Kris Thompson (800 meter run; 2:15.5), Ronnie Dailey (3,200 meter run; 11:17.6) and Felipe Martinez (shotput; 29’9”),

Campbell-Savona had winners in the 400 meter run (Caleb Dick; 58.4), the 200 meter (Joe Dick; 24.4), the discus (Jay Thomas; 93’6”), high jump (Greg Matthews; 4’9”) and pole vault (Alex Feldman; 9’6”).

Golf

SCAA

Addison 31, Hammondsport 24

INDIAN HILLS - Addison improved to 13-0 with a 31-24 win over Hammondsport Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association golf contest.

Braden Thompson led the Knights with a 35, Danny Ames had a 37, Connor Crooker added a 44 and Luke Pepper had a 53.

Parker Watson carded a 42 to lead Hammondsport followed by Ben Cole (45), Nigel Snyder (47) and Matt Cole (48).

Baseball

STAC

Corning 4, Owego 2

OWEGO - Corning traveled to Owego and came away with a 4-2 victory Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball matchup.

“We lated well enough to win tonight,” Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. “Ben Saurbaugh did a fantastic job for us at 3rd base tonight.”

Noah Walker led the Hawks at the plate with two hits and scored two runs. Tanner Kizis and Jacob Freeland added a hit and single runs.

Mason Smith tossed six innings on the mound for Corning and had five strikeouts.

Corning will host Elmira today at 5 p.m.

SCAA

Campbell-Savona 5, Canisteo-Greenwood 3

CAMPBELL-SAVONA - Campbell-Savona got past Canisteo-Greenwood by a score of 5-3 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association baseball matchup.

“It was a duel in the mud, it came down to who played best in the conditions,” Campbell-Savona head coach David Swan said. “We played good, fundamental baseball in the late innings to hold down a good team. It was a great bounce back win after a tough loss.”

Ethan Park had two hits for the Panthers and Derrick Goll had a hit for 2 RBI in the fifth inning.

The Redskins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Panthers responded with two in the third and a 3 run fifth.

Cade Cochran tossed a complete game for the Panthers.

LCAA

Wellsville 7, Haverling 0

WELLSVILLE - Haverling ran into a buzzsaw named Joe Tronetti on the bump Tuesday in a 7-0 loss in a Livingston County Athletic Association contest.

Tronetti tossed a complete game and had a no-hitter in tact until the seventh inning when Alec Sestak broke it up with a rope to right field.

Colin Cook had 2 RBI for the Lions and Tyler Smith had 2 hits and scored a run.

Haverling will host Dansville Thursday.

IAC

Lansing 7, Elmira Notre Dame 6

ELMIRA - Lansing topped Notre Dame 7-6 Monday in a IAC baseball matchup.

Anthony Ruquet hit a go-ahead two-run single to right in the sixth inning to propel Lansing, part of a four run inning for the Bobcats.

Erik Charnetski and Hunter Homerda had RBI for the Crusaders to give them a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Softball

STAC

Corning 5, Owego 1

OWEGO - Corning scored four runs in the ninth inning to top Owego Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball contest.

In the 9th inning, Emily VanDelinder and Jasmyn Allyn singled with 1 out, Jenna Stansfield sacrificed the runners to 2nd and 3rd. Atalyia Rijo doubled on a line drive to Center field to score Both runners. Rijo Stole 3rd and scored on an errant throw to third to make the score 4-1. Mikayla Brucie walked, Ellie Daugherty singled, Laura Bennett singled and drives in Brucie to make the score 5-1.

Bennett fanned 16 batters in the circle in 19 innings and only allowed five hits and contributed three hits.

Rijo went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Corning improves to 9-3 and will host Elmira today at 5 p.m.

Elmira 7, Vestal 3

VESTAL - Elmira edged Vestal 7-3 in nine innings Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball game.

Down 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Express scored two runs to take the lead, but Vestal battled back to tie the score and force extra innings.

Elmira broke through with four runs in the top of the ninth and shut down the Golden Bears in the bottom half.

Paityn Chorney threw the first 4 1/3 innings for Elmira and Jasmine Cook finished the game off with four innings.

Kiarah Grover had two hits and 3 RBI for the Express while Ashley Ross added two hits and 2 RBI and Sarah Coon had a hit and an RBI.

Payton Ross also went 3 for 4 at the plate for Elmira.

The Express will travel to Corning today in its next matchup at 5 p.m.

Elmira 6, Owego 2

OWEGO - Elmira traveled to Owego and came away with a 6-2 victory Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

The Express jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.

Ashley Ross had three hits and an RBI while Sarah Coon, Jasmine Cook, Payton Ross and Alexis Wood added RBI

Cook tossed a complete game for the Express, striking out two.

Elmira pounded out 11 hits as a team.

Girls Lacrosse

STAC

Horseheads 20, Binghamton 7

HORSEHEADS - Horseheads got offensive in its 20-7 victory over Binghamton in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference lacrosse contest Tuesday.

“It was a great win on senior night and even better for all of our seniors getting to score,” Horseheads head coach Kelly Reilly said. “Cat Huber had some great saves in goal for us.”

Bella Carberry led Horseheads with three goals while Avery Snyder had 2 goals and an assist, Caroline Stevens added two goals, Sidnie Decker had two goals and Allison King chipped in two goals.

Mckenna Woodworth, Emily Bancroft, Shannon Harrington, Michaela Elston, Brooke Holzlein, Stephanie Vanriper, Lauren Nickerson and Jenna Nickerson all recorded one goal for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads improves to 7-6 with the win and will travel to Elmira Friday at 5 p.m.

Corning 16, Union-Endicott 8

UNION-ENDICOTT - Corning toppled Union-Endicott 16-8 Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

Ashley Volpe led the Hawks with three goals, Maddie Gill had two goals, Jenna DiNardo added two goals, Kendra Heath posted two goals and Rachel Plumley contributed two goals.

Paige Gethin stopped four shots in-goal for Corning.

Boys lacrosse

Non-league

Haverling 15, Watkins Glen 3

WATKINS - Haverling got past Watkins Glen 15-3 Tuesday in a non-league boys lacrosse matchup.

Jordan Deats had six goals and three assists for the Rams while Ian DiDomineck added two goals and two assists. Caleb Drake also recorded two goals for the Rams and Nate Yehl, Hunter Noteware, Curtis Conrad and Hunter Cupp posted one goal.

Dylan Hoad had eight saves.

After only leading 2-0 after one-quarter, the Rams outscored the Senecas 7-1 in the second quarter.

“It’s a good team win,” Haverling head coach Ken DiDomineck said. “Some good things happened. Hunter Cupp did well on faceoffs today. We had some adjustments we had to make after the first quarter.”

Haverling will host Wane Thursday at 6 p.m.