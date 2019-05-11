WHITESVILLE – With rain closing in on Whitesville Thursday, it did not stop a pitcher's duel from igniting between Genesee Valley's Emily Daciw and Whitesville's Onalee Emery.

Each ace eclipsed the 10 strikeout mark, but it would require an extra inning of play to complete. When it came to offense, the Lady Jaguars had enough left in the tank to get the job done, as they scored four runs in the top of the eighth to seal the deal on a big 5-1 Allegany County League victory over the Lady Jays.

“Their pitcher and Emily pitched very well,” said GV coach Lisa Clark. “It was a tight ball game through and through, and it just came down to hits and errors. We had three big hits in the eighth to get the bats going, and we really focused on some baserunning to get ahead in the 8th. That was huge.”

Chelsea George had two big plays at the plate for the Lady Jaguars (10-1), as she helped tie the game at one in the top of the fifth with a big RBI single into the outfield. She later added some insurance with another RBI that scored Natalie Brodman. Daciw and Elise Petrichick each had two hits to power the offense.

Whitesville (8-4) originally took the lead after two scoreless innings, as Emery delivered the team's lone RBI on a belt into right field that scored a run. Falyn Lewis-Ellison chipped in with a hit.

In the circle, Daciw struck out 11 in her four-hitter. Emery countered with 12 strikeouts.

Genesee Valley jumps back into action tonight, if weather permits, as they visit Andover. Whitesville will host their annual Bud Burdette Tournament, beginning Saturday morning.

Genesee Valley 000 010 04 – 5 8 1

Whitesville 001 000 00 – 1 4 6

GV – Emily Daciw (WP) (CG, 11K, 3BB), and Bailey Bennett. W – Onalee Emery (LP) (CG, 12K, 2BB), and Carleigh Folts.

Fillmore 16, Hornell 0

FILLMORE – Everything was perfect for Macy Miller and the Lady Eagles on their home turf Thursday night. No hits, no walks and no errors as Miller collected the perfect game with a 16-0 win over the Lady Red Raiders.

“Macy has thrown three really good games for us, and the defense is backing her up while she continues to hit her spots,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “The walks took away some chances to get in rhythm at the plate, but we still need to be better on offense. Lately, we have been in a bit of a lull at the plate, and we just need some practice time. Playing every day can be good and bad.”

Miller struck out eight Hornell batters for Fillmore (12-2). She also added two hits at the plate, along with four RBI and three runs scored. Carlee Miller added two hits and drove in a run. Shelby Beardsley and Torann Wolfer combined to score five runs.

Julia Day struck out six in her three innings of relief in the circle for Hornell (1-12).

Fillmore will welcome in Portville for a meeting under the lights Saturday, while Hornell heads back home to welcome in Wayland-Cohocton on Monday.

Hornell 000 00 – 0 0 2

Fillmore 504 43 – 16 6 0

H – Jaden Robords (LP) (5BB), Julia Day (3) (6K, 10BB), and Juliet Marino. F – Macy Miller (WP) (CG, 8K), and Dani Wolcott.

Scio 11, Hinsdale 10

SCIO – It was an emotional victory for the Lady Tigers Thursday night. After trailing 9-2 after nearly four innings, Scio battled back by scoring nine of the game's last 10 runs, including three big runs in the seventh to walk it off against Hinsdale with an 11-10 victory.

“We talk about sticking together as a family, being forever strong, and we haven't won a game like this in a long time,” said Scio coach Irv Newton. “We had some errors and we struck out a lot, but Lacey (Shuttleworth) showed some great leadership for us, and took control of the team. She kept us in it. I can't say it enough.”

Shuttleworth led Scio (5-56) with five strikeouts and one walk in her complete game. Alannah Allen recorded three hits, including two triples and three runs scored. Renee Schoonover had three hits and scored three times. Megan Murray had two hits.

Kaitlynn Roberson went 4-for-5 with a triple, double, two RBI and three runs scored to fuel the Bobcats (5-7) offense. Kayla Brooks added four hits, driving in one and scoring once. Savana Carapelletti had two hits and drove in two runs.

Scio will now head to Whitesville for Bud Burdette Tournament action on Saturday, while Hinsdale heads to Joyce Field at St. Bonaventure to take on Friendship on Monday.

Hinsdale 131 400 1 – 10 13 4

Scio 200 303 3 – 11 8 5

H – Kayla Brooks (5K, 4BB), Kaitlynn Roberson (4) (9K, 5BB), and Roberson, Haylee Jozwiak (4). S – Lacey Shuttleworth (WP) (CG, 5K, BB), and Celina Warboys.

Campbell-Savona 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1

BOLIVAR – Sydney Root electrified the circle for Bolivar-Richburg, but Campbell-Savona was able to capitalize with a two-run third inning that proved to be enough in a 3-1 road victory over the Wolverines on Thursday.

“This was our game,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “We did what we needed to do to try and win, but they had a timely hit or two when they needed it. That was the game. We had a couple of tough situations where we gave away a couple scoring opportunities. We can't do that. You hope that what you take away is something that we continue to build on.”

Root went all seven innings for the Lady Wolverines (7-6), striking out 11. But Campbell-Savona was able to kick things off with a bang in the third, as Peyton Sullivan led off with a solo home run to jumpstart the two-run frame. She, along with Hailey Soporowski, finished with two hits each.

Kalyska Payne earned the win for Campbell-Savona, striking out three. On the other side, the Lady Wolverines earned three hits from Kelsey Pacer to lead the way. Jessica Majot added two hits including a double.

The Lady Wolverines will head to Fillmore for a Monday evening meeting under the lights.

Campbell-Savona 002 001 0 – 3 9 3

Bolivar-Richburg 001 000 0 – 1 10 4

C-S – Kalyska Payne (WP) (CG, 3K), and Arianna Clowers. B-R – Sydney Root (LP) (CG, 11K), and Kelsey Pacer.

Haverling 9, Dansville 8

HAVERLING - Haverling got past Dansville 9-8 Thursday in a Livingston County Athletic Association softball matchup.

Chyanne Bushyhead had two hits and 2 RBI for the Rams and Abby Spiess added two hits.

Jordan Rougeux tossed a complete game and had nine strikeouts in the victory.

Hammondsport-Bradford 4, Friendship 3

HAMMONDSPORT - Hammondsport-Bradford edged Friendship 4-3 Thursday in a softball contest to win its sixth game in a row.

"We had to battle,"B-H head coach Justin Stock said. "Destiny struggled a little with control, but came through with her batting. Kudos to Friendship."

Destiny Hammond had a home run and a sac fly for the Braves and tossed five innings and punched out seven batters.

Down 3-2 in the fifth inning, Hammond’s sac fly and an RBI single for Mackenzie Boscoe propelled Hammondsport.

Cambri Harrian tossed the final two frames for the Braves.

Nevaeh Ross had 10 strikeouts in six innings for Friendship.

B-H improves to 10-3 and will travel to Arkport-Canaseraga today at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Dansville 5, Haverling 2

HAVERLING - Dansville got past Haverling 5-2 as the Rams dropped their third straight game Thursday.

Brody Stone threw a complete game for the Mustangs, allowing only four hits.

Tyler Mahaney had a double and 2 RBI for Dansville and Hayden Meyer and Elliot Mapes added RBIs.

Alec Sestak had an RBI for the Rams and AJ Brotz had a hit and a run scored.

Haverling travels to Hornell today.

Cuba-Rushford 23, Scio 12

SCIO – 35 total runs came across between Cuba-Rushford and Scio on Thursday, but it was the Rebels that scored 10 runs in the first three innings of play to settle on a 23-12 barnburning victory over the Tigers.

A massive day at the plate was collected by Curtis Shaffer at the plate, as he went 3-for-6 with a grand slam in the team's six-run sixth inning, plus a double and seven RBI in all to go with five runs scored. Caden Larabee added four hits, driving in three runs along the way. On the mound, Grady McCumiskey earned the win behind six strikeouts.

With the victory, it will mark the first time in five seasons that the Rebels will record a winning season, now standing with an 11-1 record.

For Scio (4-8), Jake D'Arcy recorded two of the team's five hits and scored three runs to lead the way.

Both teams will play Belfast in the upcoming days, as Cuba-Rushford visits the Bulldogs tonight if weather permits. The Tigers will head to Belfast Saturday afternoon.

Cuba-Rushford 541 436 0 – 23 14 2

Scio 300 360 0 – 12 5 6

C-R – Grady McCumiskey (6K, 5BB), Curtis Shaffer (5) (4K), and Kaden Moyer. S – Jake D'Arcy (K, 5BB), Carter Scholla (4) (4K, 3BB), Alex Field (6) (2K, 2BB), and Cam Loucks.

Oswayo Valley 6, Friendship 1

FRIENDSHIP – Oswayo Valley scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away, as they went on to record a 6-1 victory on Thursday at Wellman Field.

Micah Hosley brought in Friendship's (3-13) lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single. He also pitched the first four innings for the Golden Eagles, fanning five in his tenure. Austin Musslewhite added four strikeouts in relief.

The Golden Eagles will visit Bradford/Hammondsport on Monday.

Oswayo Valley 101 040 0 – 6 3 0

Friendship 000 100 0 – 1 3 2

OV – Sawyer Prince (WP) (11K, BB), Noah Wichert (7) (2K), and Ian Bilski. F – Micah Hosley (LP) (5K, 7BB), Austin Musslewhite (5) (4K, BB), and Dekota Stewart, Noah Boutwell (2).

Belfast 14, Whitesville 3

BELFAST – Belfast started off hot and kept the fire lit all through the five-inning contest with Whitesville, as they picked up a 14-3 win over the Jays to snap a three-game slide.

Matt Weaver tallied the win on the mound for Belfast (6-4), striking out three in his four-inning tenure. Nick Ellison added two strikeouts in relief. At the plate, Max Miller recorded two hits and scored three RBI. Kevin McCumiskey and Adam Enders each scored three times.

Whitesville (0-10) earned their hit from Troy Cogar, who had a single. Nick Billings and Jesse Pensyl scored a run each.

The Bulldogs will play host to Cuba-Rushford today, if weather permits. On Monday, Whitesville will travel to Friendship to meet Andover.

Belfast 343 40 – 14 8 0

Whitesville 021 00 – 3 1 5

B – Matt Weaver (WP) (3K, 6BB), Nick Ellison (5) (2K), and Johnny West. W – Troy Cogar (LP) (6BB), Jesse Pensyl (3) (K, 3BB), Austin Waite (5) (BB), and Pensyl, Luke Erdmann (3).

Campbell-Savona 12, Bolivar-Richburg 2

BOLIVAR – Campbell-Savona started off red hot with a 6-0 lead after the first inning, and never looked back on a 12-2 victory over the Wolverines.

“It was one of those games. We didn't really show up to play, but give Campbell-Savona credit, they jumped early. Their pitcher did a good job throwing strikes, and they made plays behind him,” said B-R coach Dustin Allen.

Derek Goll led an clean defense on the field for the Panthers, fanning two in his complete-game three-hitter. At the plate, Gavin Ayers and Kayden Bolt combined to drive in five runs.

For Bolivar-Richburg (11-3), Nik Rauch delivered an RBI triple.

The Wolverines will look to rebound in Fillmore, Monday evening.

Campbell-Savona 624 00 – 12 5 0

Bolivar-Richburg 000 02 – 2 3 5

C-S – Derek Goll (WP) (CG, 2K), and Dustin Lehman. B-R – Logan Bess (LP) (2BB), Riley Danaher (3) (3K, 5BB), and Camden Graves.

GOLF

Wellsville falls to Hornell, Hammondsport

WELLSVILLE – Parker Watson gave the Lakers a sweep of Thursday's tri-match at the Wellsville Country Club, as he shot the medalist round of 42 to lead Hammondsport with wins over Hornell (30-25) and the host Lions of Wellsville (29.5-25.5).

Hornell (7-7) was able to come away with a split of the tri-match, as they knocked off the Lions with a 28.5-26.5 victory behind a team-leading round of 44 from Alex Diehl. Cameron Sexsmith was not far behind on the scorecard, as he added a round of 45. Eli Dunn pitched in with a 52. Colin Bish had a 60, while Carter Lyng had a 70.

Wellsville (5-5) was led by Danny Reed, who recorded a team-leading round of 48. Ethan Wonderling pitched in with a 52. Lance Grantier and Alex Good each fired a round of 54, while Gage Caldwell collected a 57.

The Lions will return to the course today, if weather permits, as they host Addison.

Genesee Valley 28, Bolivar-Richburg 27

BOLIVAR – Genesee Valley's Dominic Sallazzo and Bolivar-Richburg's Adam Jones each fired the medalist round of 45 to lead the match. At the end of the day, the Jaguars exited the Bolivar Golf Club with the win, as they edged out the host Wolverines with a 28-27 win on Thursday.

Isabelle Ordway followed Sallazzo on the Jaguars (8-3) scorecard with a round of 55. Cole Fleming added a 56. Maddy Herdman provided a 58, while Ethan Watson rounded off with a 64.

Garrett Shields and Nico Scarpa each recorded rounds of 55 to follow Jones on the Bolivar-Richburg (5-5) scorecard. Andrew Cornell fired for a 65, while Ryan Greeson pitched in with a 68.

If weather permits, Genesee Valley will visit Archbishop Walsh at the St. Bonaventure Golf Club today in Olean, while Bolivar-Richburg heads to Rushford Hills to meet Cuba-Rushford.

TRACK & FIELD

GV sweeps

BELMONT — Genesee Valley swept a track & field meet from Houghton Thursday, with the boys winning 87-20 and the girls claiming a 61-20 triumph.

Leading the GV boys was multiple winner Brock Ellsessor, who won the high jump and the 200. Jaiden Tripi won the discus at 80-7 for GV, edging teammate Filip Trajkowski by just ‘3. Pacing Houghton was Zach Tucker, who swept the 1600 and 3200. Samuel Morah won the shot put at 31-5.

For the girls, GV was powered by a pair of multiple winners in Madeline Boeheim (100m, long jump) and Sophia Gambino (200, 400). Also for GV, Alexis Deichmann and Abbi Coble finished 1-2 in the discus, with Lizzie Bentley and Coble doing the same in the shot put. For Houghton, Ali Tucker claimed wins in the 1500m and 3000m.

TENNIS

Fillmore 5, B-R 0

BOLIVAR — Undefeated Fillmore hit the 10-win mark with a 5-0 sweep of host Bolivar-Richburg Thursday.

B-R dropped to 1-8.

Singles 1. Micah Schilke (F) d. Mikayla Lasnick 10-0 2. Levi Webb (F) d. Hannah Clark 10-1 3. Tobias Webb (F) d. Anna Sortore 10-0 Doubles 1. Luke Cole/Carter Sisson (F) d. Lily Blauvelt/Harmony Yates 10-1 2. Jake Masterson/Colby Wolfer (F) d. Sarah Warner/Tucker Gleason 10-1