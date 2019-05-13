HORSEHEADS Horseheads finished its regular season with a 13-4 non-league victory over Chenango Valley Monday and closed its current home field with a win.

"I think we started off a little slow, but I am proud of my kids," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "It was a great way to send our senior class off and that field off with a win."

The Blue Raiders led 4-2 after one quarter, with two goals in the final 7:25 of the frame to break the tie with Chenango Valley.

The next three quarters, Horseheads outscored Chenango Valley 9-2.

Gavin Elston and Parker Winkky-Wade had four goals for the Blue Raiders, Thomas O'Mara added two goals and two assists, Dawson Felenchak contributed two goals and Patrick Carpenter Chipped in a goal and three assists.

Horseheads as a team had 10 assists on its 13 goals.

"We're at our best when we play unselfish and we move the ball, it's nice to do that going right into the playoffs," said Neubauer.

Lucas Lawas had six saves in goal for Horseheads.

The Blue Raiders finish their regular season 12-4 and will await sectional seeding and times for their next matchup.