HORSEHEADS - Vestal got past Horseheads 10-9 Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup.

"Our kids definitely didn't come out playing well and against a team like that it's going to bite them," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said.

The Golden Bears jumped out to a 7-3 lead after the first half.

"They scored a lot in transition, they were able to put the ball in the goal with some role players [in the first half]," said Neubauer. "We had our opportunities."

Despite the poor start, the Blue Raiders had possession with a minute left and only down one, but a costly turnover ended their chance at tying the game.

Gavin Elston led the Blue Raiders with four goals and an assist with two goals coming in the first half.

Horseheads outscored Vestal 6-3 in the second half.

Parker Winkky-Wade, Nate Ham, Dawson Felenchak, Casey Klossner and Patrick Carpenter had single goals for the Blue Raiders.

Matt Thrasher led Vestal with three goals, Jared Butler added two goals and Aaron Tebo recorded a goal and four assists.

"That's our second one-goal game against them," Neubauer said. "We'll be seeing them again come sectional time."

Horseheads falls to 11-4 and will host Chenango Valley Monday at 5 p.m.