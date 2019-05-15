CORNING - Corning senior Laura Bennett was honored on senior night, along with teammates Jenna Stansfield and Jasmyn Allen, and tossed a no-hitter against Vestal with 12 strikeouts in the Hawks' 3-0 victory Wednesday in a STAC softball contest.

"[Laura's] work ethic, I dont think people understand what it takes to be a good pitcher," Corning head coach Mike Jonhston said. "On a senior night, it was a chance to honor our three seniors. [Laura] goes out and throws a no-hitter. It's a tribute to all the hard work she’s put in in the offseason. It pays dividends."

Offensively, Corning got on the board with a towering two-run shot to right field in the third inning from Ellie Daugherty that also scored Atalyia Rijo.

"She’s been hitting the ball hard all year long," said Johnston.

Daughtery had three of the seven Corning hits with Rijo, Mikayla Brucie, Erin Austin and Bennett contributing the others.

The Hawks added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Brucie scored on a throwing error for a 3-0 advantage.

Bennett only walked one batter in what became her 10th shutout for Corning in 15 games pitched and her second no-hitter of the season.

Corning improves to 12-3 with the win and will host Horseheads Friday at 5 p.m. in its next contest.