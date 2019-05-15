CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona edged Alfred-Almond 1-0 in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball matchup Wednesday.

Hayley Karr lined the first pitch she saw to center field with two runners on in the final inning to give Campbell-Savona the walkoff win.

Karr went 2 for 4 in the contest and Leah Robie and Ciera Machuga contributed two hits.

Kalyska Payne tossed seven innings and had five strikeouts for the Panthers in the circle.

"Both teams played good on defense tonight," Campbell-Savona head coach Chris Austin said. "We had runners on in every inning, we had some outstanding defensive plays and they did as well."

Olivia Ormsby and Ali Fancher had two hits for Alfred-Almond.

Campbell-Savona improves to 9-6 and will travel to Prattsburgh Friday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Addison 8, Canisteo-Greenwood 6

ADDISON - Addison got past Canisteo-Greenwood 8-6 Wednesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball contest.

After surrendering five runs in the first two frames, Addison allowed only one run through the next five.

"We were a little shaky in the first couple innings, but we settled down," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "The defense settled in and we manufactured some runs at the right time."

Sarah Learn went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Knights while Elaina Cornell had two hits including an RBI and a double.

Bella Benjamin had a triple and an RBI, Jenna Lynde contributed a double and an RBI and Becca Knowles chipped in hit and 2 RBI.

Knowles fanned seven in seven innings for Addison, allowing zero earned runs.

Leanne Harris and Lily Mullen led Canisteo-Greenwood with two hits each.

Addison improves to 7-8 and will host Hornell Saturday at noon in its next contest.

SCAA Baseball

Addison 2, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

ADDISON - Wednesday night in Addison the Knights defeated Canisteo-Greenwood 2-0 in a Steuben County League contest.

Addison starter Bradyn Coletta out dueled C-G starter Dawson Jackson. Coletta was outstanding on the mound allowing only two hits in pitching the complete game shut-out. J

ackson was nearly as good for C-G as he also went the distance.

Addison was able to get on the board in the second with a Brian Simon double and a Gage Ames RBI single.

In the fourth, Ames hit a home run to give the Knights a little insurance. Ames finished the game 2-3 with both Addison RBI's.

Coletta is now 3-0 on the mound this season for Addison.

Dawson Jackson and Kevin Lewis recorded the only hits for Canisteo-Greenwood.

With this win Addison is now 10-4 on the season. They next play at Elmira Notre Dame on Friday at 4:30.

Campbell-Savona 3, Alfred-Almond 2

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got past Alfred-Almond 3-2 in a pitchers duel in a Steuben County Athletic Association baseball contest.

"It was a great win on senior night, It was a real pitchers duel," Campbell-Savona head coach Dave Swan said. "It was aggressive base running that won the game. Hats off to all our seniors in their last home game for digging in and playing hard."

Caden Bolt had two hits for the Panthers while Ethan Park and Cade Cochran added single hits. Cochran added an RBI for C-S.

Cochran tossed six innings on the mound and punched out six batters. Derrick Goll pitched an inning to get the save.

Austin Swackhammer was 1 for 4 for Alfred-Almond.

Campbell-Savona will travel to Dundee Monday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Steuben County League Tournament and Sectional Qualifier

INDIAN HILLS - Four golfers from the Steuben County League qualified for the

Section V Individual Golf Tournament at Stafford Country Club on Saturday May 18th with their individual performances Wednesday at Indian Hills.

Addison took the first two spots, Danny Ames finished first scoring a 77 followed by Braden Thompson who scored an 80. Parker Watson from Hammondsport finished third with a 91 and Connor Crooker of Addison placed fourth (93).

Nick Stuart (Arkport) shot a 96 and Matthew Cole (Hammondsport) shot a 101 and will be first and second alternates, respectively.