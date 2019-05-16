CORNING - Corning got past Victor, a team state ranked in class B, 9-5 Thursday in a non-league lacrosse matchup to win its 15th straight game and finish the regular season 15-1.

"When I first started coaching at Corning we had a close game against them, sense then, they've beaten us and they handled us and there's been close games," Corning head coach Chris Hogue said. "It's the first time we've ever beaten them. It's a big win."

The Hawks jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first five minutes on goals from Collin Neally, but Victor responded with two goals to even the score at the end of the quarter.

Corning again took a two-goal advantage in the second quarter after scores from Eddie Gigliotti and Nik Nickerson.

Victor cut the Hawks lead to 4-3 with a goal a minute before halftime.

Corning took control in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 5-2.

"We talked about keep what we've been doing," said Hogue. "Keep working hard, keep winning the ground balls and faceoffs. Defensively, we looked at a couple different concepts and implemented them."

Neally led the Hawks with four goals and an assist while Nickerson chipped in two goals and Gigliotti, Bowler and Alex Nazarczyk contributed single goals.

For Victor, Camden Haye, Alex Russell, Patrick Carrozzi, TJ Brei and Jack Lear had single goals.

Corning earned the No. 1 seed in Class A and will host Ithaca in the Section IV Class A finals Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

After dropping the first game of the season in overtime to Geneva, the Hawks haven't lost since.

"We've taken it one game at a time," Hogue said. "It's all about team with this group. We have seven or eight kids that can do it every night. Our defense has come together so much. [Goalie] Elon [Friends] had a good game tonight. We're starting to gel at the right time. It's been a great season and we enjoyed it."