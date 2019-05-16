Wellsville beats Hornell under the lights

HORNELL — The Wellsville Lions scored two runs in the seventh inning and grabbed a big 8-6 rivalry game road win over the Hornell Red Raiders on Wednesday evening under the lights at Maple City Park.

The game was a back-and-forth affair for the entire game, but the Lions got the last punch in during the final inning in order to get an important road victory.

“It’s Hornell and there is always that local rivalry part that fires things up even more, but this was just another game for us and that’s how we had to play it,” said Wellsville head coach Marc Agnello. “When we show up to play, good things happen. But it’s been on the flip of a coin lately. But we’ve been playing well lately and this is the perfect time for us to start peaking."

Hornell got on the board in the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead. Justin D’Amato led the game off with a single and then stole second base. Connor O’Rourke then put an RBI single into the outfield that scored D’Amato.

Wellsville responded quickly in the top of the second inning with three runs. Joe Tronetti helped his own pitching cause with a double to start the inning, After he moved to third on a balk, Colin Cook brought Tronetti home with an RBI sacrifice. Dom Sawyer and Jerry Havens followed with back-to-back singles, and then both runners scored when Cooper Alsworth crushed the ball for a two-RBI triple.

Hornell got one run back in the bottom half of the second. Matt Oyer started the inning off with a single and then came around to score thanks to an RBI double from Tommy Pieklo.

Hornell then used almost the same exact recipe in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Oyer started the inning off with another single, but this time it was an RBI single from Nick Oyer that allowed the run to score.

Wellsville then took back the lead in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of runs. Cooper Alsworth continued his strong day with a leadoff single. He scored easily moments later when Aiden Cook doubled. Tyler Smith then followed with his own RBI single to give Wellsville a 5-3 lead.

The Lions added another run in the sixth inning when Chet Robbins worked his way around the base paths and eventually scored on a passed ball, giving Wellsville the 6-3 lead.

But the Red Raiders responded with three clutch runs in the home half of the inning in order to tie the game.

Caleb Burdett worked a walk and then Demetice Cabic reached base on a fielders choice to put runners on the corners. Cabic then stole second base, and an error allowed Burdett to come home. A sacrifice from Nick Carlton brought Cabic home and brought the score to 6-5.

Then with two outs, Nick Oyer worked a walk and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Justin D’Amato then ripped a base hit down the left field line that scored Oyer and tied the game at 6-6 going into the final inning of play.

That’s where Wellsville took its last lead. Jimmy McKinley walked to start the inning and moved around to third base on a pair of passed balls. He then cruised home on an RBI single from Joe Tronetti, Colin Cook then put an insurance run on the board when he smashed an RBI double off the left field fence that scored Tronetti from first and gave the Lions the 8-6 lead.

Joe Tronetti got the start on the hill for the Lions. He turned in a great performance, but was given the no decision in six innings of work, allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Aiden Cook got the win in one inning, striking out two batters while allowing no runs and no hits. Wellsville (9-4) now heads to Livonia on Friday evening at 5 p.m.

“Joe is money. He is a solid leader for us and the guys know that when he is on the mound he is going to get the job done,” said Agnello. “And Cooper Alsworth doesn’t get enough credit. He played in the outfield for the past few years, but is now catching for us, and he calls a great game. I don’t even call a pitch. He needs to get a ton of credit too.”

Hornell’s Matt Oyer got a no decision in 5.1 innings of work, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out four batters. Nick Carlton was given the loss in 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Wellsville 030 021 2 — 8 11 5

Hornell 110 103 0 — 6 6 1

Wellsville: Joe Tronetti, Aiden Cook (WP) and Cooper Alsworth

Hornell: Matt Oyer, Nick Carlton (LP) and Nick Oyer.