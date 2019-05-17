HORNELL — The Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles were dominant on Thursday evening at Maple City Park in order to pick up the 21-1 win over host Hornell.

Hannah James had an incredible day leading the Golden Eagles. James was 4-for-5 on the day with five RBI. Hannah Fairbrother, Ayslinn Holbrook, Madison Gregorius and Delaney Brehm all chipped in with multi-hit days.

Greta Huber and Madison Gregorius combined in the circle to get the one-run win.

Hornell’s lone run of the game came in the fourth inning thanks to Mackenzie Gardner, who singled and worked her way around the base paths, eventually scoring on an error.

Wayland-Cohocton (14-3) now heads to FLCC for a rivalry game against Dansville tonight at 6 p.m. Hornell (1-13) now heads to Alfred State tonight for a 5 p.m. contest against Alfred-Almond 5 p.m.

Haverling 6, Dansville 3

DANSVILLE - Haverling got past Dansville 6-3 Thursday in a Livingston County softball contest.

Maddy Scott, Taylor Stone and Abby Spiess had two hits for the Rams. Olivia Switzer tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out three and allowing six hits.

Jill Schramm was a hard-luck loser for Dansville, striking out 11 with no walks while scattering six hits. Offensively, Katelin Everman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Mackenzie Johnson-Boser went 2-for-2 with two singles.

H-B 15, Whitesville 2

BRADFORD - Hammondsport-Bradford got offensive in its 15-2 victory over Whitesville Thursday in a non-league softball contest.

Cambri Harrian went 4 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI while Destiny Hammond added two hits including a triple and 2 RBI and Tea Flynn went 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Hammondsport-Bradford jumped out with nine runs in the first inning and never looked back.

"This was a big win for us, we came out hungry after a loss last night and losing to them the first time," H-B head coach Justin Stock said. "To score nine in the first, I wasn’t expecting that."

Harrian threw five innings in the circle for the Braves and Destiny Hammond finished the outing throwing two scoreless innings.

Leading the Lady Jays (10-6) was Jessica Erdmann with a pair of doubles. In the circle, Onalee Emery fanned three and walked one in her five innings pitched.

Whitesville will return to action tonight, if weather permits, as they visit Bolivar-Richburg.

H-B improves to 13-4 with the win and will travel to Jasper-Troupsburg today at 5 p.m.

Whitesville 100 010 – 2 8 6

Bradford/Hammondsport 720 114 – 15 14 2

W – Onalee Emery (LP) (3K, BB), Jessica Erdmann (6) (3K), and Carleigh Folts.

B/H – Cambri Harrian (WP) (4K, 2BB), Destiny Hammond (5) (K), and Mckenzie Boscoe.

Bolivar-Richburg 10, Cuba-Rushford 2

CUBA – Sydney Root and Aliyah Cole each struck out six Cuba-Rushford hitters to power their 10-2 road win against the Lady Rebels Thursday night.

Root also led the Bolivar-Richburg (10-6) offense, which started off ferociously with eight of its 10 runs coming in the first three innings of play. Root was 3-for-5 with a double. Kelsey Pacer added a triple and a double, while Jessica Majot had a triple in her two hit evening.

Jen Burrows struck out four and walked three in her complete game for the Lady Rebels (3-11). Kirstyn Snyder had two of the four hits, including a double and RBI. Hunter Jahnke added a hit and drove in a run.

Both teams are back in action tonight, if weather permits, as Bolivar-Richburg hosts a key Allegany County Division I matchup with Whitesville, while Cuba-Rushford hosts doubleheader action with Genesee Valley.

Bolivar-Richburg 332 101 0 – 10 12 0

Cuba-Rushford 000 200 0 – 2 4 4

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (6K), Aliyah Cole (5) (6K), and Kelsey Pacer.

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 4K, 3BB), and Sarah Cole.

Hinsdale 15, Scio 14

HINSDALE – It was a wild game at Hinsdale Thursday night. 29 runs on 22 hits were collected between both visiting Scio and the host Lady Bobcats, but Savana Carapelletti had the biggest hit of them all, going 4-for-5 with a walk-off double in the seventh to power Hinsdale's 15-14 win over the Lady Tigers.

Carapelletti also picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Bobcats (7-7), as she struck out five in her complete game. The Hinsdale ace was one of three batters to record at least three hits, as Kaitlynn Roberson added a perfect 4-for-4 outing with four runs scored. Ashley Chapman had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBI.

Renee Schoonover led the bats for Scio (5-12), earning three hits. Alannah Allen had two hits including a double. In the circle, Lacey Shuttleworth fanned four in her complete game.

The regular season closes up for Hinsdale, as they await Sectional seeding with a 7-7 record. Scio will return to the field tonight, if weather permits, as they host Belfast.

Scio 510 060 2 – 14 11 3

Hinsdale 173 200 2 – 15 11 5

S – Lacey Shuttleworth (LP) (CG, 4K), and Ashlynn Scotchmer. H – Savana Carapelletti (WP) (CG, 5K), and Kaitlynn Roberson.

BASEBALL

Cuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 2

CUBA – Just two days after dishing out a one-hit shutout over the road in Wellsville on Tuesday, Cuba-Rushford came back home to build on one of its biggest wins of the season so far with Bolivar-Richburg in town.

Both Logan Bess and Dan Emerson were lights out on the mound, but on Thursday, Cuba-Rushford picked up another big win.

After the Wolverines earned the 2-1 lead off passed balls in the top of the sixth, the Rebels bounced back, as Ben Frank delivered the game-winning hit – an RBI double to put the team ahead for good to remain unbeaten in Allegany County League play with a huge 3-2 victory over their Division I counterpart.

“Through five innings, both pitchers were cruising,” C-R coach Steve Yatzkanic said. “It was a great pitcher's duel, and then we imploded in the sixth. Both their runs came around on their defensive mistakes. We bounced right back with some hits in the bottom half, got two runs in the bottom half, and we pulled it out.”

Frank's hit was one of six in all the Rebels (13-1) had at the plate, as Nik Freeman added two and drove in a run. On the mound, it was a victory for ace Dan Emerson, as he held Bolivar-Richburg to three hits, striking out 12 and walking two.

In the other dugout, Logan Bess went the distance for the Wolverines (12-4), striking out six and walking two in his six-hitter. Hudson Evingham led the bats, earning two of the three total hits.

Tonight, the Rebels will meet the Jaguars of Genesee Valley, while Bolivar-Richburg looks to get back on track back home against Scio, if weather permits.

“It gives us the edge, but we have to win again tomorrow. We have Genesee Valley, and it won't be easy over there. We've had three tough games in a row,” said Yatzkanic.

Bolivar-Richburg 000 002 0 – 2 3 1

Cuba-Rushford 100 002 X – 3 6 1

B-R – Logan Bess (LP) (CG, 6K, 2BB), and Hudson Evingham.

C-R – Dan Emerson (WP) (CG, 12K, 2BB), and Kaden Moyer.

Bradford/Hammondsport 24, Whitesville 0

BRADFORD – The Jays of Whitesville were no-hit by host Bradford/Hammondsport, Thursday night, as the Braves came away with a 24-0 five-inning victory.

Whitesville (0-13) returns to action for the final time this regular season Monday, as they taking on Genesee Valley.

Dansville 7, Haverling 6

DANSVILLE — Dansville was patient at the plate and walked to load the bases, then scored the walk-off win on a passed ball to edge Haverling Thursday, 7-6.

Dylan Race hit a home run for Dansville, while Bryce Quibell had a hit and scored three runs in the win. Brody Stone was 2-for-4 with a run scored and tossed the first four innings. Trevor Shotwell had a hit, two runs scored and worked three walks. Jacob Failla was 2-3 with a walk and an RBI. Ryan Carnavale went 2-3 with a walk and two RBI.

TENNIS

Wellsville 5, C-S 0

WELLSVILLE — After a loss to Alfred-Almond, Wellsville dominated Campbell-Savona with a 5-0 sweep on Thursday.

Dahlton Mattison, Hunter Payne and Matthew Bittel scored the singles wins for the Lions, who improved to 8-4. The duos of Bryce Beckwith/Walker Waldon and Jacob Schrlau/Ian Iantorno completed the sweep in doubles action.

1S: Dahlton Mattison (W) d. Steve Ceasar 6-0, 6-1

2S: Hunter Payne (W) d. Kaleb Zimar 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 3

S: Matthew Bittel (W) d. Nicholas Reed 6-4, 6-3

1D: Bryce Beckwith/Walker Waldon (W) d. Emily Hauryski/Jacqueline Hess 6-1, 6-1

2D: Jacob Schrlau/Ian Iantorno (W) d. April Pratt/Giavanna Reed 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Dansville 3, Wayland-Cohocton 2

DANSVILLE — The Dansville tennis team finished strong, taking a Senior Night match vs. Way-Co Thursday, 3-2.

1st singles Justin Schwab (Wayland-Cohocton) defeated James Boula (Dansville) 6-1, 6-2

2nd singles Mason Wolcott (Dansville) defeated Nathen Smalt (Wayland-Cohocton) 6-3, 6-1

3rd singles Nicholas Camuto (Dansville) defeated Kevin Klimm(Wayland-Cohocton) 7-6(8-6), 6-1

1st doubles Carter Davis & Peter Betts (Dansville) defeated Alex Gleason & Gabriel Stenziano (Wayland-Cohocton) 7-6(8-6), 6-1

2nd doubles Asher Fox & Eric Eber t(Wayland-Cohocton) defeated Brendan Caito & Camden Simpson (Dansville) 6-0, 6-1