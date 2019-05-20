CORNING - Corning will advance to the Section IV Class A finals after a 17-4 victory over Elmira in the semifinals Monday.

"It feels good," Hawks head coach Kevin Scanlon said of the win. "To keep your season alive, you have to win. The win feels good, but now our focus is on the sectional championship."

Corning scored the first two goals of the contest, but Elmira responded with two goals of its own to tie the score at 2-2 three minutes into the game.

The Hawks proceeded to rip off a 9-1 run for an 11-3 halftime lead and outscored the Express 6-1 in the final 25 minutes.

Olivia Tanneberger had four goals and handed out five assists for Corning, part of nine total team assists for the Hawks on their 17 goals.

"I love ball movement and assisted goals," said Scanlon. "When your goals come off one on one, it's easy to defend. Goof ball movement is hard to defend. I feel like we can compete with anyone when we have a lot of assisted goals."

Riley Olmstead and Rachel Plumley added three goals for Corning while Ashley Volpe and Kenna Newman had two goals. Kaitlyn DiNardo, Charlotte Nevins and Logan Olmstead contributed single goals.

For Elmira, Boorse led the way with three goals and Abby Squires had a goal. Elmira had made sectional play for the first time in the programs' eight year history.

"Elmira played fantastic," Scanlon said. "You can tell the growth of that team through the season. [Elmira] Coach [Tammy] Woodard has done a great job."

Corning will move on to the sectional finals Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will travel to Ithaca to face a Little Red team that the Hawks are 0-2 against this season.

"It’s two losses by two goals, they are a good team, they are well coached, but I love our team and we’re a good team also," said Scanlon. "We play them three times and the third one matters. The girls are using that to fuel them. We’re excited."