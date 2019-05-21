Redskins rally past Lions

CANISTEO — When Wellsville holds a 3-0 lead and has Joe Tronetti on the mound, that is almost always the end of the game.

But Canisteo-Greenwood refused to fall victim to that typical story and erased the deficit in the fifth inning of play in order to grab a big come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Lions on Monday afternoon in Canisteo.

“This feels really good, actually. Especially because it is the week before sectionals, to get a win like this is really great. This was a great game to be able to battle some adversity right before the tournament starts. We knew that (Joe Tronetti) is a stud on the mound and we had a challenge ahead of us,” said C-G head coach Richie Harkenrider. “But I like the way we battled. We put the bat on the ball and stuck around long enough so that we could get the win.”

Tronetti and Dawson Jackson each got the start on the hill for their respective teams, and each was spectacular through the opening few innings of play. As a result, the game remained scoreless all the way into the fifth inning, where the Lions finally broke through on the scoreboard and grabbed a commanding lead.

Dom Sawyer and Chet Robbins each worked walks to start off the frame. Alex Ordiway then pushed a single up the middle to load the bases with no outs. Cooper Alsworth then worked an RBI walk to score the first run of the game before Tyler Smith crushed a sac fly into deep left field that allowed Robbins to score easily. Colin Cook then ripped a line drive into the gap in right field that allowed Alsworth to score easily and gave Wellsville the 3-0 lead.

But the momentum did not hold with the Lions, as the Redskins came out and immediately erased the deficit. Houghtaling started things off when he hustled out an infield single and immediately stole second base. He moved to third base on a sacrifice Austin Freberg and scored moments later on a passed ball to officially put Canisteo-Greenwood on the board. Then with two outs, Kevin Lewis worked a walk and Jackson smashed an RBI double into the right field gap that scored Lewis all the way from first. Jacob Brizzee then poked a single up the middle, scoring Jackson and tying the game at 3-3 after five innings of play.

Then in the sixth inning, the Redskins took their first lead of the game when Houghtaling lead off with a walk and once again stole second base. Freberg then punched a ball in play, and a throwing error on the play at first allowed Houghtaling to round third and bring home the winning run.

Houghtaling then went out in the seventh inning and retired the Lions in order to earn the 4-3 win at home. Houghtaling was given the win in three innings of work, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with a single, a walk and two runs scored.

“He swung the bat for us pretty well and gave us some chances on the base paths that allowed me to move him around. And when I asked him to go out and pitch, he came in and got into a zone and stared dominating,” said Harkenrider.

Jackson got the start but picked up the no decision and Blake Updyke also made an important relief appearance in the middle innings of play. Canisteo-Greenwood (7-8) now hosts Campbell-Savona for a senior night game tonight at 4:30 p.m.

Tronetti lasted into the sixth inning and was given the loss despite an outstanding performance. He allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Wellsville now returns home for one final game on Thursday evening at 4:30 p.m., when these same Redskins come to town.

Wellsville 000 030 0 — 3 7 1

Canisteo-Greenwood 000 031 x — 4 7 0

Wellsville: Joe Tronetti (LP), Aiden Cook and Cooper Alsworth.

Canisteo-Greenwood: Dawson Jackson, Blake Updyke, Jacob Houghtaling (WP) and Brennan Baker.