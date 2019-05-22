VESTAL - The Corning Hawks boys track and field team captured a sectional title Tuesday at the Section IV Calss A/B Championships at Vestal High School.

Corning finished with a score of 129.50 in class A followed by Ithaca (123.50), Union-Endicott (122), Horseheads (104) and Elmira (57).

John Cleary (800 meter run; 2:01.80), Steven Segal (1,600 meter run; 4:31.41), Torrey Jacobson-Evans (3,000 meter steeplechase; 9:56.02) and Robert Mechalke (shot put; 45-02.50) earned individual victories for the Hawks.

Nathan Wilsoncroft (400 meter dash; 51.55), Matthew Stasiw (long jump; 21-05.50) and Ike Holton (discus; 129-06) posted wins for Horseheads.

On the girls side, Ithaca finished first with a score of 155, Corning took second (149), Horseheads was third (109) and Elmira placed fourth (70).

For the Hawks, Lindsey Butler won the 400 meter dash (57.51) and Claire Mason won the 2,000 meter steeplechase (7:04.38).

Madison Klein was a double winner for Horseheads in the 1,500 meter run (5:05.91) and the 3,000 meter run (10:52.71) and Emily Balliet took first in the long jump (15-04.50).