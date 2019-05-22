ITHACA - Horseheads scored early and often on its way to a 21-3 victory over Union-Endicott and a third straight Section 4 Class B Championship Wednesday in Ithaca.

"It’s a phenomenal feeling, it’s just always feels good to have a good win," Horseheads head coach Kelly Reilly said.

The Blue Raiders came out firing with six goals in the first five minutes of the contest and upped their lead to 15-3 at halftime.

"I’m very happy with how the girls played, we were very unselfish today," said Reilly. "We had so many assists today. We even had our girls we pulled up from J.V. score, it was a good game."

Mckenna Woodworth led the Blue Raiders with six goals including five of her scores in the first half.

"Last game wasn’t really my best game when we played them," said Woodworth. "This game, for me, was just to improve and try to improve every day. I think I came out here today and really improved from last time."

Avery Snyder posted four goals, Bella Carberry, Caroline Stevens and Allison King added two goals and Delaney Rathbun, Abigail Christmas, Stephanie Vanriper, Ellie Webb and Erin Christmas had single goals.

"I think we really played team offense today and that’s what won the game for us," said Woodworth.

Horseheads will next play June 1 in the New York State Regional game against an opponent to be determined at Fayetteville-Manlius High School at 1 p.m.