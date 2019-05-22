ITHACA - Corning rallied back from an 8-1 deficit, but fell to Ithaca 12-10 Wednesday in the Section IV Class A Championship game at Ithaca High School.

"As a coach, I have to own that my game plan I implemented wasn't the best," Corning head coach Kevin Scanlon said. "We came in with a few tweaks that didn't work."

Ithaca built up the advantage in the first half with six straight goals scored by Julianna Saggese, Shea Baker, Jamie Lasda, Hayley Richardson, Skylar Orlowski and Mackenzie Rich.

Corning's Olivia Tanneberger scored the lone first half goal for the Hawks.

In the second half the Hawks outscored the Little Red 9-4 and cut the lead to 12-10 with 3:14 to go, but couldn't push across a tying goal.

"At halftime we adjusted back to what we're used to and the team responded," said Scanlon. "I've never experienced a group fight and come back like that. Truly a testament to how amazing this group is. I will cherish my time spent with them forever."

Riley Olmstead led the Hawks with three goals, Jenna DiNardo, Riley Davis and Tanneberger posted two goals and Kenna Newman contributed a single goal.