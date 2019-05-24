Hornell tops Way-Co, grabs share of D-1 title

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders came into the 2019 baseball season with a very young squad and were simply looking to grow just enough that things might be looking up once sectionals arrived.

Instead, the Red Raiders grinded out 10 wins against an incredible tough schedule, including a 1-0 win over the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles on Thursday night that officially gave Hornell a piece of the LCAA Division I Championship.

“It was one of our worst offensive performances of the season, but I told the guys at the end and the coaches before the game that I didn’t care whether we won this game 1-0 or 29-28, as long as we win I’ll take it,” said Dyring. “Zach Miles battled for us out on the hill, and a league title is a league title, doesn’t matter how it comes.”

The game was a classic pitcher’s duel, as the two teams combined for just four total hits. The lone run of the game came in the top of the first inning. Zach Miles opened up the game with a walk to help his own pitching cause. Then Justin D’Amato moved him into scoring position with Hornell’s lone single. The Connor O’Rourke put a ball in play for a fielder’s choice that allowed Miles to come around and score, making it 1-0 early.

From there, Zach Miles was simply incredible. He consistently threw strikes and managed a very talented Wayland-Cohocton lineup with relative ease. He finished with a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out 11 batters, avoiding trouble when it arose.

In Way-Co's half of the fourth, Jamie Carman beat out a deep grounder to third for a hit and then John Freberg legged out a bunt for a single putting runners at first and second with nobody out. Connor Englert stepped in and hit a looping liner to Matt Oyer at third, who fired to Justin D'Amato at second to complete a double-play.

Hornell and Way-Co each left two on in the sixth as both hurlers pitched well enough to win, but the Golden Eagles offense laid an egg and stranded six of the seven baserunners it had in the game.

Wayland-Cohocton (8-11) right hander Ryan Ebert deserved a better fate as he threw a complete game one-hitter, struck out three and walked three with the lone run being unearned. Offensively for the Golden Eagles Jamie Carman was 1-4, John Freberg went 2-2 and Blake Zastawrny was 1-3. Cam Huber also stole a base for Way-Co.

Hornell finishes the regular season with an overall record of 10-6, finishing as the LCAA Division I Co-Champions along with the Livonia Bulldogs. Hornell now awaits seedings for the Section V, Class B Tournament, which begins on Tuesday afternoon for Hornell.

A preliminary look at the Sectional Tournament shows that Hornell will be the No. 5 seed in Class B1 and head off to Batavia on Tuesday. Wayland-Cohocton appears to be No. 7 in Class B2 and hosts 10-seeded Penn Yan on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the right to visit the No. 2 seed on Tuesday.