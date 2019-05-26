DELEVAN — The Zimmers Service Center ULMS Super Late Model Series made its first of three scheduled appearances Friday night at Freedom Motorsports Park for the 5th annual Ron Baker Memorial event.

Bryce Davis took the lead from Max Blair at the start of the 30-lap Rom Baker Memorial event and held Blair off till lap 7, when Blair took the point. Three laps later, Blair got a flat right rear and went to the pits under yellow for a tire change, which handed the lead to Dave Scott. Dave Hess and Chub Frank battled for second and third as Scott worked his way through traffic, while Blair charged from the back of the field to fifth. Blair had a second right rear flat on lap 28 to bring out the final caution flag of the event, setting up a two lap dash to the finish.

Scott held on for the win, with Frank nipping Hess for second at the line. Davis and Boom Briggs rounded out the top five.

ULMS Super Late Model heats were won by Boom Briggs, Chub Frank, and Dave Scott. The fast time in qualifying was set by Max Blair with a 13.490 lap.

There was only one caution in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature, but it was a key moment of the race, as it allowed Brad Rouse to line up alongside early leader James Henry. Rouse was able to power into the lead on the lap 7 restart and pulled away for his second feature win of the year. Henry was second, followed by Zach Geroge, Kyle Inman, and Brian Bellinger.

The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified heats were won by Kyle Inman and Brad Rouse.

Ted Mascho led the first few laps of the Street Stock feature till he was passed by Dennis Cummings. Kurt Stebbins moved into second, but spun from that position on lap 7. Cummings held the lead till the white flag lap, when Bill Taylor moved under him and took the victory with the final lap pass. Tom Kemp, Mascho, and Pat Powers rounded out the top five.

Street Stock heats were won by Tom Kemp and Ted Mascho.

In the Mini Stock feature, Matt Mowrey survived several early restarts to hold the lead over Duane Powers, who had moved past Rich Conte on lap 3 to take second. Dustin Skinner made contact with a car entering the pits on lap 8, knocking him out of a top five run. Mowrey held on for one more restart to take the win over Powers, with Oakes grabbing third on the final lap from Conte. Holden Heineman rounded out the top five.

Mini Stock heats were won by Tyler Oakes, Bruno Mowrey, and Dustin Skinner

In the Bandit division, Tierney White led flag to flag to take the win with Cody Atwater taking second and the Petersen car finishing in third.

The Bandit heat was also won by Tierney White.

Freedom Motorsports Park returns to action on Friday, June 7 with the BEI Lightning Sportsman Tour joining the Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bandits. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

RACE SUMMARY-BRIGGS TRANSPORT NIGHT-FREEDOM MOTORSPORTS PARK

ULMS SUPER LATE MODELS RON BAKER MEMORIAL-DAVID SCOTT, Chub Frank, Dave Hess, Bryce Davis, Boom Briggs, Greg Oakes, Mike Wonderling, Max Blair, Brady Wonderling, Dave DuBois, Jason Dobson, Kyle Bedell, Al Brewer, Nathan Hill, MIchael Lake, Ed Carley, Doug Eck, Wyatt Scott, Cody Egner.

DIRTcar SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS-BRAD ROUSE, James Henry, Zach George, Kyle Inman, Brian Bellinger, Jim Harbison, Matt Steffenhagen, Sam Howie, Derek Borkenhagen, Keith Fehnstock Jr, Tyler Carlin, Byron Dewitt, Mike Eastman, (5) Dain (DNS).

STREET STOCKS-BILL TAYLOR, Dennis Cummings, Tom Kemp, Ted Mascho, Pat Powers, Kurt Stebbins, Randy Taylor, Kyle Rupp, Dennis Harrison, David Walker, Jake Mascho, Shawn Hazlett, Brandon Birsdall, (34), (24), Dustin Skinner (DNS), Bill Demick (DNS).

MINI STOCKS-MATT MOWREY, Duane Powers, Tyler Oakes, Rich Conte, Holden Heineman, (4P) Putt, DJ Williams, William Weller, Andy Schumaker, Albert Rhodes, Joe Bieber, Kevin Bacon, Dylan Strade, Jason Fries, Alexis Traxel, Brad Steffenhagen, Dustin Skinner, Deanna Shepard, Richard Kline, Phil Vaughn, Bruno Mowrey, (27X) Sirline, (14), (4) Schoonover, (4X) Schoonover, Anthony Smith.

BANDITS-TIERNEY WHITE, Cody Atwater, (07D) Petersen, Randy Gregory, Brian Gregory, Jared Parris, Alexis Traxel (DNS), Raven Burls (DNS), Blaze Harrison (DNS).