CAMPBELL — Wellsville's Emma Kinnicutt added to her growing resume Saturday at the Section V, Class B Track & Field Championships in Campbell.

Kinnicutt returned to the top of the field in the discus with a throw of 117-4, claiming the sectional title. Kinnicutt was also second in the shot put and fifth in the 100 hurdles. Brooklyn Stisser finished sixth in the 400.

Emily Costello placed fifth in the 3000 and sixth in the 1500. Erin Billings placed fourth in the discus. Madison Bailey was fifth in the long jump, and Alyssa Dorrough was fifth in the shot put.

Hornell was led by Emma Flaitz’ runner-up finishes in the 400 and the 800. Alyssa DeLany was fourth in the pentathlon. Aubre Robinson was fifth in the 400 hurdles. The 1600 relay was fourth while the 3200 relay was sixth. McKenzie Hall placed sixth in the 800.

Dansville’s Sophia Frisiras won the 800 in 2:21.08. Madison Jacobs was third in the shot put.

Liam Hendrickson led Hornell’s boys with a third-place in the long jump and a fourth-place in the triple jump.

Wellsville’s Eagan Enke was fifth in the discus.

Alex Rodriguez was fourth in the 3200 for Dansville. Karam Ali finished fifth in the shot put.