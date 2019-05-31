CORNING - The No. 1 seeded Corning Hawks will play the No. 3 seeded Elmira Express Saturday at BAGSAI in Binghamton for the Section IV Class AA championship.

Elmira upset No. 2 seeded Horseheads, the defending Section IV Class AA champion, Wednesday by a score of 9-1.

In two regular season matchups, Corning came away with two 2-0 victories over Elmira.

In each victory, the Hawks have scored first inning runs. Both first inning runs have been scored by freshman Ataylia Rijo, who has been a key cog at the leadoff spot for the Hawks.

An early run will be key for the Corning offense.

“It takes pressure off of Laura as a pitcher,” said Rijo. “We get confidence in ourselves and it brings up the intensity. My job [as leadoff] is to set the tone and get everybody fired up.”

Laura Bennett has been excellent against the Express this season, allowing only five hits while striking out 22 batters in 14 innings in the two games.

“We have to be really focused as a team and I have to make sure I’m hitting spots,” said Bennett. “That’s just really knowing the strike zone and the umpire for that game.”

Corning will be making its second straight Section IV Class AA finals appearance and is looking forward to a different result after a 9-8 loss to Horseheads a season ago.

“As we said at the beginning of the year, we want to pick up where we left off and continue to improve throughout the course of the season and it’s not where you start, it’s where you end up,” said Corning head coach Mike Johnston. “We’ve been working all year long and for the offseason for this day.”

Elmira has won four straight games since a May 8 loss to Corning and is peaking at the right time.

“Elmira has been playing really good ball,” said Johnston. “Elmira is getting hot at the end of the season. We’re preparing by continuing to work on trying to keep practices sharp, work on fundamentals, stress our strengths and minimize our weaknesses.”

Corning had won seven-straight contests before falling in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference finals in its most recent game on May 20 to Maine-Endwell 2-1 in 12 innings. The Hawks look to carry moment from their STAC West title into the matchup with Elmira.

“They just feed off of each other. The beauty of this team is that it’s a true team concept. I’ve never chosen captains in the years I’ve coached," Johnston said. "I think the cream rises to the top. The kids know who to follow. We’re strong up the middle with our personnel and we want them to take all they can get and run the show.”