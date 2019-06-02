Bess tosses gem, B-R wins 1-0 in duel

BATAVIA — Many memorable pictures of Bolivar-Richburg have been painted each time they win a Section V championship. In recent memory, most of those artists have been pitchers.

In 2013, it was Reston Pettit that guided the Wolverines to the State tournament. In the following years, a number of different hurlers provided their own piece of canvas to paint a picture of their own — Allen Murphy, C.J. Pierce and more recently Parker Cole, who delivered a masterpiece with a no-hit performance against Honeoye in last year’s Class D1 Final.

On Saturday, the easel was brought out again for sophomore Logan Bess, as Bolivar-Richburg prepared to defend its crown back in the Class C2 Finals against a highly-offensive No. 1 seed in Lyndonville.

Since the very beginning, all the way to the end, it wasn’t a no-hitter like Cole delivered in Hornell last season, but Bess’ pitching will go down in the program’s history books as one of the more dominating performances in recent memory.

Bess was in control of Bolivar-Richburg’s destiny. With 21 outs, he gave up only two hits to the Tigers. The majority were strikeouts, as he delivered a pitching effort for the ages by striking out a career-high 17 batters while walking five in his two-hit shutout, giving the Wolverines their fifth Section V championship in seven years behind a 1-0 victory at Dwyer Stadium on Saturday.

“This game is right at the top of the games I’ve pitched. Last year, I threw a no-hitter in the crossover, but we lost.” said Bess. “I felt super scared at first, and I tried to do everything superstitiously when ever I threw a pitch. I knew they weren’t going to hit a lot off of me, and I worried about the one hitter late in the game, but I got him. Once we got the one run to win the game, I was happy.”

When he heard that Bess had thrown as many strikeouts as he did, it left head coach Dustin Allen in awe.

“I had no idea until the end of the game when they said that Logan had 17 strikeouts. I was absolutely amazed, and I keep thinking to myself that he’s only a sophomore,” he said. “He really came out and threw an outstanding game for us. He hit his spots, and even with the bases loaded, he didn’t let anything rattle him. He threw a lot these past few weeks, and I am so excited to have him for the next couple of years. This is a team in Lyndonville that can hit the ball really well. Today just happened to be our day.”

Bess was dealing left and right, right alongside Lyndonville ace Zach Johnson, who countered their attack against Bolivar-Richburg (17-6) with 13 strikeouts of his own in his stint which lasted into the seventh inning. There was a point in time where the Wolverines ace didn’t allow a single hit with runners on base leave the infield.

From the beginning of his start through the sixth inning, Bess struck out 16 straight batters with runners on base to keep Lyndonville at bay, including their biggest chance of the game coming in bottom of the fifth, as they loaded the bases behind the Wolverines defense with two outs.

But as in command as Bess was, he didn’t let off the gas pedal, providing a strikeout to leave all the runners stranded. At that point, Allen said with the ongoing duel being showcased at Dwyer Stadium, it could turn out to be a one-run victory in the end.

“One of the coaches told me that today could possibly be one of those games where the winner wins by one run," he said. "We did just enough, and it feels awesome, maybe this is a dynasty, but one thing’s for sure, this is a great group of kids year in, and year out. The support of the coaches behind me, and the community coming out to support these guys has been second to none. They make it easy on me. Someone asked me if this ever gets old. That answer is easy, it never gets old. It tastes just as sweet as the first win.”

The sweet feeling came for the Wolverines in the top of the seventh, when they finally managed to erase one of many goose eggs on the scoreboard, erasing the zero under the ‘runs’ part of the board, and exchanged it for a one, as the hits came alive.

Riley McDonald and Landon Danaher started things off with back-to-back singles through the right side of the infield. After a walk to load the bags up, Lyndonville made a call to the bullpen.

Despite the pitching change, Bolivar-Richburg maintained its steady hands at the plate, as Camden Graves drew the biggest walk of the team’s season with two outs, scoring McDonald from third to give the team the 1-0 lead.

“That’s baseball for you. Their pitcher threw outstanding, hats off to him,” said Allen. “I don’t know if it’s luck that was on our side, but this was really a pitcher’s duel to the very end. With our scouting report, we knew that. We had to make the little plays, we can’t let up the extra base hits. We had to depend on our baserunners to do everything for us, with Logan putting us on his back.”

The bottom of the seventh for Bess was an epic conclusion for the history books, as he added one last strikeout before two plays were made in the infield to finish off Bolivar-Richburg’s fifth Section V title dating back to the 2013 season.

With McDonald and Danaher adding two hits for the Wolverines, Alex MacDonell gave the team their first hit of the game in the top of the fifth inning on a single into right.

The Wolverines will make their return to Dwyer Stadium on Tuesday, as they take on Class C1 champion Gananda. The winner will advance to next weekend’s Far West Regional, which will be held in Fredonia. For Allen, it’s a time to celebrate, and then it’s back to work.

“We came up and saw them play, and we took some new pieces of detail away,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight, and then us coaches will talk over things tomorrow, and then set up a gameplan on Monday. At this point of the year, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Bolivar-Richburg 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

Lyndonville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

B-R —Logan Bess (WP) (CG, 17K, 5BB), and Hudson Evingham.

L — Zach Johnson (13K, 5BB), Nathan Dillenbeck (LP, 7), and Ronald Balcenzak.