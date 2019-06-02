O’Brochta holds Bulldogs to 2 hits in 6-0 shutout

HORNELL — Ever since his arrival in Avoca, head coach Dennis Miles has always had one piece of information from Allegany County tucked away in the back of his mind. However his new Tigers squad found their way to the finals, he always thought of the possibility of going through Belfast phenom Adam Enders — a nightmare matchup for any team.

“He’s a class act, and he has everything he deserves,” Miles said. “Enders is going to go down as one of the greatest athletes in Allegany County to ever be in our area. It’s been haunting me ever since I came to Avoca to coach in February. I kept thinking over and over again that we have to go through him to win the championship. Lo and behold, here we are.”

That day had arrived at Maple City Park, the sight of last year’s Section V, Class D2 championship between Belfast and Avoca, where the Tigers, under the guidance of then-senior Marcus Hopkins, won it all for the first time since 2006 in a 6-0 victory.

With Enders as the opposition last year, Hopkins found a way to deliver. This season, it was Nate O’Brochta’s turn.

The No. 3 Bulldogs were bitten once again by the top seeds, as O’Brochta delivered what was quite possibly his strongest performance of the season on the hill, holding Belfast to just a single hit while collecting 11 strikeouts and one walk to help Avoca go back-to-back, as the Tigers used a five-run fifth inning to pull away to a 6-0 shutout on Saturday.

For Miles, it had been eight years since he last guided a team toward a Section V Championship, last leading the 2011 Wellsville Lions to victory. Even though he traded in the black and orange colors he had donned for an everlasting amount of time, the skipper says the feeling of winning a Section V championship remained the same.

“It never gets old, it’s just a different uniform,” he said. “The kids went out and played with a lot of class. O’Brochta went out and put us on his back. He knew he had to with Adam Enders over in the other dugout, and he did. When we got the one run, I told him that he has to pitch like there’s no more runs. I’m happy for this sports-oriented community, they’re very tight-knit.”

Through most of the day in the Maple City, O’Brochta and Enders went back-and-forth on the mound. For the longest time, it was a 1-0 lead for the Tigers (16-5) that was scavenged by Noah Hughes, who picked up the game’s first hit on a double into left field. After making his way to third, he found his way home on a ball to the backstop to break the ice.

In the bottom half, Belfast (12-6) picked up its only hit of the game from Max Miller on a single into right. He was one of two baserunners that ultimately reached base in the entirety of the game. The rest for O’Brochta and the Tigers was history.

“Last year, we were down two starters. This year, half the team graduated and moved away. We’re a young team, there’s no doubt about that,” said Belfast coach Derek Kenyon. “I knew if we put the ball in play, Adam would keep us in it. We can only stay in it for so long. If we get a run or two, he’s pitching different on the mound. We needed to attack. We had some good at-bats, but they were mostly right at them.”

In the sixth, O’Brochta helped shower the Maple City diamond with hits for the Tigers, as he led off what came to be a five-run inning — all coming in to score with no outs, as O’Brochta found his way to third on a stand-up triple, scoring on Zac Hammond’s base hit down the left field line.

“I thought Enders came down a little with his velocity, and he stopped using the breaking ball. We knew too that when guys got on, he used his fastball a bit more,” Miles said. “We were sitting on those, and in big games, you try to bunch your runs altogether in one inning. You’re not going to get a bunch off a guy like Enders, and you’re not going to get hits. When you do it, it will come. We made some changes in the lineup, and we had some great hits in key situations.”

The key at-bats continued, the biggest being a two-run double off the bat of Caleb Polmateer to extend Avoca’s lead to six. Hughes and Brady Brandow also delivered back-to-back RBI singles to help the cause in the team’s big inning.

“Ever since we had the walk off win against Avoca a couple of years ago, they have had our number,” Kenyon said. “We made a battle out of it, and my outfielders weren’t playing deep. They may have gotten nervous, but if those fly balls they had didn’t drop, it would be a different game.”

From there, O’Brochta and the Tigers were able to close out the victory with a 1-2-3 in the field to capture their second straight Class D2 championship, and first for Miles in eight years. The Avoca ace collected D2 Tournament MVP honors behind his one-hit shutout to win the duel with Enders on the hill.

As for the Belfast senior, he finished with 12 strikeouts and just one walk in his final game ever with the Bulldogs.

“Avoca played well, we just did not hit the ball. We’ve been struggling hitting lately, but we had to depend on Adam, and he worked just as hard as their pitcher did,” Kenyon said. “I don’t want to take anything away from the kids, but there was definitely two different strike zones. They were calling some balls on us that we weren’t getting, but we still have to hit the ball. Congratulations to Avoca, back-to-back for some of those kids, and that’s pretty awesome.”

And for the Tigers, the quest to make their way to the State tournament continues on Tuesday right back in Hornell, as they take on Class D1 champion Honeoye, who defeated Arkport/Canaseraga later on in the day with a 4-2 win. The Bulldogs took the 5-3 victory in Avoca in their lone meeting earlier in the season.

It was also a game that the Tigers, now winners of 12 of the last 14, were not at full strength for, as Miles gives O’Brochta the ball once again to help guide the team back to the Far West Regional a second straight season.

“We were shorthanded in the last game with Honeoye. When you only have 12 kids on the team, that makes things pretty tough,” he said. “It’s huge. They could be beat, and O’Brochta will be ready for Tuesday. We’re on a roll, we’ve won 12 of our last 14 since the 4-3 start. They’re playing with class, which is important. They go out, and play baseball.”

As for Belfast, the season is over, as they finish another Allegany County Division II championship winning season with a record of 12-6, as they graduate four big pieces to a puzzle that helped put the Bulldogs back on the Section V map for over five years, as Enders, Kevin McCumiskey, Johnny West, and Alex Enders will all leave the team this June for Graduation.

Having all four seniors since their younger years, Kenyon says they will all be missed dearly.

“My big three, you couldn’t ask for better ballplayers. I can stand here and talk about how great Adam, Kevin, and Johnny are. Alex is the guy that keeps everyone happy, and he will be sorely missed because of his attitude. They made each other better, and they made this what this was,” he reflected. “It seems like we had one bad hitting game a year, this year we had three. We’ve won so many games together, they earned so many awards. I can’t take anything away from them, and I wanted to win this game bad for the Seniors. They have one in soccer, and basketball. I really wanted the Triple Crown for them. I’ve had them since they were seven, eight years old, and now I don’t have them anymore.”

Belfast 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Avoca 010 005 X — 6 9 0

B — Adam Enders (LP) (CG, 12K, BB), and Johnny West.

A — Nate O’Brochta (WP) (CG, 11K, BB), and Zac Hammond.