Indians earn another game with dramatic win

FILLMORE — The Keshequa Indians erased a two-run deficit, scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to mount a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Letchworth Indians in the Section V, Class C NYS Qualifier at Fillmore on Monday evening.

“This is great. We finally got some beautiful weather in Western New York, so we should be playing some ball now. But this was great. It’s a beautiful facility in Fillmore and it was just a great day,” said Keshequa head coach Bill Mann.

Letchworth scored runs in the first and third inning while riding an unbelievable pitching performance from Hannah DeRock in order to work out to a 2-0 lead halfway through the game.

But in the second half of the game, Keshequa’s offense slowly started coming to life, as the Indians started to pile up hits and baserunners only to be stifled by DeRock.

Then in the sixth inning of play, Keshequa finally put everything together, plating the three runs that were needed to not only tie up the game, but deliver the win to the Indians. Mackenzie Gillen got the rally started in a big way when she led off the inning with a standup leadoff triple. Paige McKerrow was then hit by a pitch, and she executed her steal play perfectly, allowing Gillen to score on the throw down to second. McKerrow then advanced to third on an error and tied the game up moments later on a sacrifice fly from Allison Galton.

Following a walk by Paige Burley, Ashley Gillen wrapped things up nicely when her double into right field forced an error that allowed Burley to score easily and give Keshequa the 3-2 lead.

“We talk about winning each pitch, each out and each inning. If you can do that, the games will take care of themselves. And I asked them before our last at-bat if we were going to fight or if we were going to lie down. But they still have that look in their eyes,” said Mann. “They have that focus, and they told me that they wanted to fight — and they did.”

In the top of the seventh, Faith Wood came out in the circle and finished off what would turn out to be an absolutely incredible performance for the win. Wood allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

“This is her first year pitching at the varsity level, and she’s done a ton of learning this year. Now, I’ve got the faith in Faith to just let her go. She’s got a few off speed pitches that can keep hitters off balance, and as you saw tonight she doesn’t walk a lot of batters,” said Mann. “We want her throwing strikes and we’ll just say go ahead and hit the ball we will play defense right behind her.”

Mackenzie Gillen was 1-for-3 on the day scoring a run on a steal of home. Allison Galton had a sacrifice RBI and Ashley Gillen went 1-for-2 with one walk and had the winning RBI with a drive to right.

For Letchworth, Tiante Murray was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Keshequa (16-7) will now face off with Class C3 Champion Warsaw for the right to represent Section V in the NYS Softball Tournament today at 5 p.m. back in Fillmore.

Letchworth 101 000 0 — 2 5 2

Keshequa 000 003 x — 3 3 2

Letchworth: Hannah DeRock (LP) and Tiante Murray.

Keshequa: Faith Wood (WP) and Macy Boss.