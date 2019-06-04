5-run 4th lifts Alfred-Almond by Andover in state qualifier

FILLMORE – In their back-to-back reign at the top of Class D1, there was a trip that the Lady Eagles of Alfred-Almond had yet to make – the Far West Regional.

When it was time to assemble the yearly goals list, head coach John Gemmell made sure that a trip to the Far West was towards the top of it.

“It's one of the things at the top of our list. Our league, the sectional title, the crossover game to get into the Far West Regional,” he said. “It's a whole different mindset when you come out of that game on top. You're three wins away from a State championship. You cannot be complacent and satisfied at this point. You have to be hungry for more, and I think the girls are.”

On Monday, they had another chance to get over the State Qualifier hump. It was against Andover, a team they split their regular season series with.

The Lady Panthers got a quick hop to their step in the first inning, but then Alfred-Almond came alive, as the Eagles scored the next nine runs in a row, including a five-run fourth inning that opened the floodgates on a 2-1 lead, as the Lady Eagles got past Andover with a 9-2 victory in the Section V, Class D State Qualifier in Fillmore.

“One of the big things is that we were up 6-2 in our last game (against Andover), and then we got complacent,” Gemmell said. “We didn't continue to put runs across the board when we had the chance, we didn't make the plays defensively to shut them down. Once we got the lead tonight, they got the message to keep scoring, and don't put down the bats after that. Keep getting those runs, and don't give them an extra life.”

In the top of the first, the Panthers (14-8) posted their lone hit on their third at-bat, as Leah Simon turned on the jets, racing around all the bases and to home for an inside-the-park home run on a hit into right field. The rest of the way, however, the Eagles posted five quick innings of defense.

“Their defense was stellar behind (Ali) Fancher, and stellar is a word that was used quite frequently all through the week leading to this game,” Andover coach Al Barber said. “She pitched a great game, and the defense was flawless. We hit the ball hard, but it was right at them. We were not patient at the plate, and with a good pitcher like her, you have to work with some of the pitches.”

The Class D1 champs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, as they scored two go-ahead runs off RBIs from Logan Brown and Renee Yezarski on back-to-back at-bats. After a scoreless third inning of play, more damage.

Five runs came across for the Lady Eagles to open up the floodgates. Morgan Davidson led the charge with a runner on base, airlifting a two-out, two-run home run to deep center field to extend the team's lead to six. Yezarski also added her second RBI in the inning.

“We've worked hard on our bats. We've been a strong defensive pitching team for a long time, and we haven't been a strong hitting team,” said Gemmell. “We put a lot of time into it this season, and it's starting to come around. In the finals the other night, it was slow but then it came around. We left six runners on base in the first two innings. The dam was going to break sooner or later, and it did.”

Two more insurance runs came across an inning later, as Olivia Ormsby poked a two-out, two-run double into the deep outfield to finish off the scoring.

After a ton of pressure was applied by Notre Dame-Batavia in the Class D1 Finals, the Lady Eagles had a turnaround of things in the field, providing a near-flawless day of defense to keep Andover at bay to take the season series and lock up a spot in this weekend's Far West Regional.

“We played a very good defensive game. We only had one error in the field, which is a little different. We had seven or eight in the finals,” said Gemmell. “That was stressful enough, but tonight was what we needed to do. We have a great pitcher in Ali, and we have a great catcher. If we play defense behind the two of them and scratch runs, we'll be okay.”

Alfred-Almond was led by Yezarski and Ormsby, as they each recorded two hits at the plate. Fancher tossed a one-hitter in the circle, fanning four batters in her victory. For Andover, Simon led the way with the team's lone hit and both runs scored, including their last run in the top of the seventh on a double steal.

Simon is one of four seniors that will depart the Panthers to graduation in a few week's time. She is the longest tenured Lady Panther, having played for five seasons. After the game, an emotional Barber talked about the contributions his senior leader made over the years.

“It's been a perfect season for us as far as being a team. We had some great leadership, we got hot, and unfortunately that roll ended against a really, really good Alfred-Almond team,” he said. “Leah's a great kid, and I've had her since eighth grade. She's meant a lot to all of our sports teams. She understands each game she plays, she's someone you can talk to and one that stays focused. We're going to miss all of our seniors. We have all the gamers, and they're still young, so we'll see what happens next season.”

Simon will join fellow seniors Michelle Schweigart, Abby Grice, and Kendra Waters in graduating. As for the future, it remains bright, even though the four seniors helped guide Andover to glory.

“There's a lot that these girls should be proud of. There's thousands of students from Andover that have gone there. On one side, they have the class pictures, on the other side is all the other trophies,” Barber said. “Out of those people, there's probably less than 100 that have their name on those trophies. A few of these girls have their names on them already, and a few more will have their name on another.”

As for the Lady Eagles, their journey to a Class D State title now begins on Friday, as they head to Strider Field in Jamestown to take on either Panama or North Collins in the Far West Regional.

“There's no doubt about the challenge this game will bring,” said Gemmell. “I don't know much about either team, but I know North Collins beat Arkport/Canaseraga in last year's Regional pretty handily. We'll go take our chance, and whatever happens that day will happen.”

Andover 100 000 1 – 2 1 4

Alfred-Almond 020 520 X – 9 8 1

AND – Maddie Morris (LP) (CG, 5K, 7BB), and Leah Simon.

A-A – Ali Fancher (WP) (CG, 4K), and Renee Yezarski.