Junior becomes Wellsville's third individual state champion in school history

MIDDLETOWN — Emma Kinnicutt is a state champion.

The Wellsville junior delivered the best performance of her career on the biggest stage in Middletown Friday at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships, making history as just the third individual state champion in the history of Wellsville’s storied athletics program.

Kinnicutt’s second throw in the discus traveled 124-4, topping her previous personal best by over three feet while setting the standard for her Division II competition early. Try as they might, no one could match Kinnicutt’s toss.

“I was just trying to get into one. I didn’t really have any expectations going there other than to have fun,” Kinnicutt said. “I happened to put one together and ended up winning it on my second throw.”

Kinnicutt was making her third straight trip to states in the discus, while the rest of the top contenders were rookies at the elite meet. After finishing sixth in her previous two outings at states, Kinnicutt entered Friday seeded third, loose and ready to let it rip.

“She’s been throwing pretty good the last few weeks. She really brought it all together at the right time,” said Wellsville girls track & field coach Chris Brown. “She knew the other girls ahead of her were in their first state meet and she was pretty confident going in.”

The confidence was well-earned. Kinnicutt has been dominant the last several weeks as the season progressed through sectionals and then the state qualifier, where she cruised to the win at the Section V meet.

There was only obstacle left, and Kinnicutt conquered it Friday to become Wellsville’s first individual state champ since Brian Gray won it all in wrestling in 1990. Sue Livergood took the state title in the shot put in 1988.

And now there are three.

“It’s still really surreal to me. It hasn’t really sunk in that I managed to take first at states. It seemed like an impossible goal just a year ago,” Kinnicutt said. “I was working towards sectionals, and then it was qualifiers, and then just going to states. To have the opportunity now to go out and win states, I’m just so grateful. I wouldn’t be here without the whole crew behind me and everyone at home cheering me on. I’m so thankful to my coaches, my team and the whole community for supporting me.”

Kinnicutt made it happen with Wellsville coaches Chris Brown and Dean Giopulos on hand in Middletown, plus her constant companion on her journey to the top in New York state, coach and father George Kinnicutt.

“It definitely makes it more special. He’s been there since I started in third grade and he’s helped me every step of the way,” Emma said. “I just happened to have a good day today. I had Coach G and Coach Brown watching and I’m so thankful for them. My dad was there and I’m just so thankful to have him as a coach and a dad. He live streamed it and the whole community was commenting. It was great sharing that moment with everyone."

Kinnicutt’s arrival at the top of the mountain is the result of a fierce work ethic. The time she spends in official team practices is just the start of her workout regimen, which includes countless early morning trips to the gym to gain an edge on the competition.

“She’s earned everything she’s got,” Brown said. “She works hard every day. She lifts in the morning and practices at night. She has track practice with everyone but she’s throwing at different times. Her dad is a big part of her success, and our success. He helps her and the entire team out a lot. I’m happy for her to see all the hard work she’s put in come to fruition. It’s something she’s been wanting to do the last couple years and I’m glad she’s got it.”

The journey isn’t over quite yet.

Kinnicutt will throw in the Federation meet Saturday against the best of the best in Division I and Division II, going up against athletes from some of the largest schools in the state.

Some of those athletes were hitting the 130s Friday, but don’t rule out Wellsville’s first state champion in nearly 30 years.

“Emma’s last throw after she won went out of bounds, but it was well over 130 feet,” Giopulos said. “She went out with a bomb, so we’ll see tomorrow.”

This story will be updated following Saturday's events, and coverage can also be found in The Sunday Spectator.