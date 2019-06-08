HOUGHTON – Before opening up the season at home Saturday night, there was one more stop the Hornell Dodgers had to make. After an 8-5 loss at the hands of the newcomers to the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL), the Mansfield Destroyers, Hornell aimed to bounce back in Houghton by taking on the Genesee Rapids.

Andrew Littlefield's command allowed the Dodgers to pick up the early jump on the Rapids. But their 4-0 lead was erased from the bottom of the fifth inning until the last pitch of the game, as Genesee scored eight unanswered runs, including four go-ahead runs in the sixth to spring ahead for good and take the 8-4 win away from the Dodgers Friday night at the Kerr-Pegula Athletics Complex.

“We went to the pen, and we just couldn't get the best results we could,” Dodgers manager Justin Oney said. “They had the jam shot that scored two, the ball bounced a lot around the field, there were some throwaways, and then a ball that went off Colin's (Johnson) glove to the backstop. There was a lot that couldn't go our way, but I give credit to the guys, they kept competing until the end.”

Before the Rapids rally, Hornell (0-2) started off the night on the right foot at Houghton College with a 4-0 lead through three innings behind Littlefield, who registered four no-hit innings on the mound in his season debut.

Littlefield also helped the Dodgers break the ice in the team's pair of two-run innings, hitting a fielder's choice to the right side of the infield to earn the 2-0 lead after the first. His momentum continued on the rubber, as he struck out the Genesee (1-0) side in the second to put toward his two-run single in the top of the third to score both Matthew Martinez and Nicholas Wimmers.

“He's a really, really talented young man, and he's going into his sophomore year at college,” Oney said of Littlefield. “He's shown all the tools of why he was the Freshman of the Year in his conference. He swings the bat well, pitches very well, and he competes very well. He took over for us, and then he came through with his bat in the third.”

The four runs in the first three innings would be all Hornell would collect as Genesee started its rally in the fourth inning, scoring a sacrifice fly from Jaylon Lee to deep center to jump on the board.

Lee then put the Rapids ahead in the team's four-run sixth, as he recorded a two-run inside-the-park home run after the ball rolled the left field fence on his line drive, scoring Brett Lindsay on the play to put them ahead.

Both teams would hang a zero in the seventh inning before the Rapids added three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two runs on a ball that went to the backstop after Javier Santiago provided a ground ball to second, forcing the throw. One last run would score, as Daniel Manion recorded an RBI double to deep center field.

It allowed Genesee to lock up its first win of the season, as the Rapids recorded a 1-2-3 of the Hornell offense in the top of the ninth.

Littlefield struck out seven and walked one across his four shutout innings for the Dodgers. At the plate, he recorded one of the team's three hits, driving in three. Wimmers and Martinez each had a single for Hornell.

The Dodgers will now return home to Maple City Park Saturday night, as they open up the home side of the schedule with the Niagara Power in town for a 7 p.m. first pitch. Hornell native Jake Dunn will get the ball for the team's home opener.

“I know Colin, Jack (Henby), Brody (Burdett), and even Jake (Dunn) will be excited to finally open the season at home. Jake's going to get the ball for our opener, and everyone from Hornell will all contribute in the lineup,” said Oney. “Hornell's going to pack the stands, they love their baseball. I challenged them today to take a lead without giving it up, and I hope they continue to punch back, and accept the challenge.”

Hornell 202 000 000 – 4 3 3

Genesee 000 014 03X – 8 8 2

H – Andrew Littlefield (7K, BB), Austin Berglund (6) (BB), JP Nolan (LP, 7) (4K), Gaetan Sinisgalli (8) (K), and Colin Johnson.

G – Brenndan Rogers (5K, 2BB), Preston Stanley (WP, 4) (4K, 2BB), Jack Powell (7) (2K), and Ray Ticarico.