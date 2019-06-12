A-A seniors bring program to the NYS Championships

ALMOND — Sarah Johnson was called up first. Lindsey Allen and Olivia Ormsby joined the next year. And then when Ali Fancher and Renee Yezarski were brought into the varsity lineup as sophomores, the Alfred-Almond Eagles had all the ingredients needed for a pair of Section V Championships and an historic run to the NYS Championships.

But having the right ingredients does not necessarily lead to the type of success the Eagles have achieved. As is the case with all great teams, Alfred-Almond had to struggle through years of tough losses in order to learn from them and come out stronger on the other end.

And once the hardships were over and the experience was gained, those five senior captains put absolutely every free minute of their time towards making it to this weekend in Glens Falls. They scheduled extra practices, organized summer workouts and forced this team to work hard in a way that has paid off bigger than any could have predicted.

“We are a very dedicated group of seniors and I’m lucky to have all of them. They put in the work during the offseason or will add an extra practice on Saturday or Sunday. They will stay extra. They will work longer than anyone else, and I think that’s paid off in a big way,” said Fancher.

“Every year, we get a step further, but losing in the end has pushed us to go that step further the following year. We knew we wanted to go further and further every year, so we just put in the effort and worked hard to make sure we could get that done,” said Allen.

“We just have a love for the game, and we really just want to go as far as we can,” said Yezarski.

Of course, working hard throughout the year is much easier when you have a familial bond with your teammates. These seniors have grown up together playing not just softball, but a plethora of other sports as well.

“I think growing up together has motivated us to want to stay together as long as possible. Being able to extend our season into states is really indescribable because we are a family. Even during times like spring break, where practices are optional, we are always all there. We all know we want to bring the rest of this team to success too,” said Johnson.

“I think we really all have the same goals. Ever since we won Sectionals the first time, it just inspired us to do more and work harder. We also play all of the same sports together. We play soccer, basketball and softball together, and it’s deepened our bond. We’ve got good team chemistry while never really having to work hard at achieving that,” said Ormsby.

And for head coach John Gemmell, watching this particular group of seniors both on and off the field has been a genuine pleasure. He’s gotten a first row seat in watching them grow as softball players and as young adults both in the classroom and the community. He’s watched them grow together as a group, and he’s seen their tight bond lead them to some incredible things.

“It takes a lot to go right, and not just on the field, but they’ve got to keep their grades up. We are a scholar team, so they are getting it done in the classroom as well. They are ambassadors to the younger girls and to the youth program we have. They volunteer in the community, and a number of them are in the National Honor Society. It’s a good group of girls and I wouldn’t expect anything other than what they are doing,” said Gemmell. “When they were eighth and ninth graders, they weren’t skilled at this level, but they put the time in and they put in a lot of work. They made the commitment to not only the coaches, but to each other. It’s a sisterhood with these girls. They care about each other and they love each other, and this is what happens when you do that.”