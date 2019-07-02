Wellsville cruises into 10-12 District 2 finals

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s 10-12 Little League All-Stars are one win away from claiming the District 2 championship.

Ethan Davenport was in control on the mound with five solid innings, while the Wellsville offense plated four runs apiece in the second and fifth innings to advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game with a 9-2 win over visiting Fillmore Monday night at Hank Sinkey Field.

Wellsville leadoff batter Trenton Green set the table at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Green’s first RBI single came in the four-run second inning as Wellsville took command early. Karson Grover also had an RBI single during the inning, which featured four straight Wellsville batters reach safely with one out. Nick Germain-Tardieu added a hit during the surge.

It was a similar story in the fifth inning. Bryce Rahr worked a leadoff walk and Jack Cicirello followed with a single to set up another big four-run frame for Wellsville. Brennan Geffers walked with one out, and then Green knocked another RBI single. AJ Cowburn quickly followed with an RBI fielder’s choice, then Tyler Vogel ripped an RBI single.

Vogel led the Wellsville bats with a 3-for-4 night at the plate, scoring a run and driving in another. Vogel scored Wellsville’s lone run in the fourth inning, scorching a two-out double and then coming home on Grover’s RBI. Grover finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Cowburn had a hit and an RBI. Derek Coleman and Bryce Rahr each walked, with Cicirello finishing 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Nick Germaine-Tardieu singled and scored in the second inning. Eli Tanner and Brennan Geffers each walked and scored.

Ethan Davenport was masterful on the mound in picking up the pitching victory. Davenport allowed just one hit and two runs in his six innings of work, striking out 10 batters, including four straight at one point. Davenport also only issued two walks and escaped any major damage on the rare occasions when Fillmore put multiple runners on base. Cowburn finished off the win in style in the sixth, striking out the side to send Wellsville into Saturday’s finals.

Nolan Krzeminski had the lone hit for Fillmore, which came in the third inning. He later came around to score on Damen Potter’s RBI groundout. Derek Smith worked a leadoff walk in the fifth inning and later scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jack Boon.

For Fillmore Brayden Hennard, Jude Beardsley and Damon Potter combined to allow 10 hits while striking out six.

Fillmore will play Friday at 6 p.m. on Hank Sinkey when they face the winner of tonight’s matchup between Ellicottville/Little Valley and Bolivar-Richburg/Cuba. That game will be played at 6 p.m. on Hank Sinkey Field.

With the win, Wellsville punched its ticket to the District 2 Championship on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on Hank Sinkey Field.

Fillmore 001 010 — 2 1 3

Wellsvillle 040 14x — 9 10 0