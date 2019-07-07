ELMIRA - The third annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards was held recently at Elmira High School with guests speakers Terry Day, a former WETM sports director, and Christine Soonsire, a member of the Georgetown women’s soccer Hall of Fame and Elmira native.

"The third annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards was a complete success," WETM-TV sports director Andy Malnoske said. "Over 15,000 votes were recorded on http://mytwintiers.com/sports to help us determine this year's honorees. Each year, the event is growing and we're excited to see this growth and interest. Our mission remains constant, to provide a sports event that honors and inspires everyone to chase down dreams and battle for destiny," Malnoske added. "This area is so special. It deserves our all in honoring the best of the best. It's a privilege to do this event, we are blessed to do the Twin Tiers Sports Awards."

Awards that were handed out included Male MVP - Horseheads Mike Limoncelli, Female MVP - Edison's Bella Willsey, Team of The Year - Elmira Boys Basketball , Coach of The Year - Watkins Glen's Alicia Learn, Highlight of The Year - Horseheads Riley Loomis' Big Catch, Mascot of The Year - Elmira College's Soaring Eagle, College Team of The Year- Alfred Men's Basketball , College Athlete of The Year - Corning Community College's Christian Simmons, Moment of The Year - Horseheads Devin Woodworth, Inspiration of The Year - Corning's Jake Cole and theLifetime Achievement Award - Marty Chalk.