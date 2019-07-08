PAINTED POST - For only the second time in Corning area senior league history, Corning-Painted Post Little League will send its senior league squad, consisting of 15-to-16-year-olds, to the state championships held at Dix Hills, Long Island starting Tuesday.

Nine players from last year’s team will go down to the state tournament for the second time, looking for redemption after failing to win a game last season in state play.

“Good thing is most of these kids played last year, the majority of these kids are returning,” Corning-Painted Post head coach Jeff Saurbaugh said. “Last year, we went down there with young kids, this year we’re going down there with 15-16 year-old players. They shouldn’t be intimidated like they were last year.”

Corning reached the tournament by defeating Big Flats 2-0 in a best-of-five series in the district championships by scores of 18-5 and 15-10.

Putting runs on the board and playing defense are two calling cards for this incarnation of the Corning-Painted Post senior league team.

“Defensively, they play very well and they hit very well,” said Saurbaugh. “Those are their two strengths.”

Corning-Painted Post isn’t just looking to head down to states for the experience this season, they’d like to make some noise.

“We’d like to win it all, that’s our goal,” Saurbaugh said. “These kids saw what it was like down there last year. They definitely can win and we have stronger players and better players.”

C-PP will open with a tough matchup, host Little League Half Hollow Hills at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

“They have an amazing little league and a huge tradition of playing in seniors,” said Saugherbaugh. “It’s going to be tough playing the hometown right out of the gate, but sometimes it’s favorable to do that.”