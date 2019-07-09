ELMIRA - Corning-Painted Post scored five runs in the final inning to top Horseheads 5-2 and capture its first District 6 title in league history in the 11-12 age group.

“I asked the kids before the game: 'Can you be your best when it matters the most?' -- and they rose to the occasion,” C-PP head coach Bob Price said. “There are no words to describe this team and the no-quit attitude of this bunch.”

Down 1-0 heading into the final frame, C-PP got the first two runners on via walk followed by an RBI single off the bat of Jake Powers to tie the score and an RBI single from Alex Kolpien, C-PP’s seven and nine hole hitters, gave C-PP a 2-1 advantage.

“Those bottom three, to be able to take pitches like that,” said Price. “That’s been their attitude from day one. It’s all about the team. It’s amazing what these kids will do if you don’t care who gets the credit, and that’s been their attitude.”

Leadoff hitter Kendall Curreri stroked a 2-run double to up C-PP’s lead to 4-1 and Corning tacked on another run to cap off the scoring in the inning.

“That was very scary, I went up and was like, 'I am going to hit this, I got this' -- and I just watched the ball to the bat and just drove it,” Curreri said of her double.

Curerri also closed out the contest on the mound for Corning, tossing the final 1 ⅓ innings on the hill with three strikeouts.

“I thought I was going to lose it for the team, but I pushed through it and got the strikes and made my defense do their thing,” said Curerri.

Horseheads scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single off the bat of Ethan Kiser, but a flyout to center ended the threat.

“When we were up 5-1 heading into the last inning, I told them that this is not over,” Price said. “I knew if we could just get past the first two batters, we’d have a chance. When you play Horseheads, it’s not over until the last out.”

Spencer Castle tossed the first four innings for C-PP and allowed five hits.

“Spencer is just lights out,” said Price. “I mean, his imposing presence on the mound, he throws gas. I tell him all the time - don’t just throw, pitch. Today, he located well and he just battles.”

Horseheads took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning with a home run to left field from Brendan Clark.

Mason Holloway was lights-out for Horseheads, tossing 4 ⅓ innings and recording nine strikeouts before reaching the max pitch count of 85.

Corning will advance to sectional play in Cortland.

“Those teams are for real,” said Price of sectionals. “We’ll go back tomorrow and get to work, but tonight, we’re going to party.”